Reese Witherspoon Shares Cute Anniversary Post for Her 'Wonderful Husband' Jim Toth

Seven years after tying the knot, Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth can’t stop smiling.

The Big Little Lies actress, 42, shared a sweet Instagram post to celebrate her wedding anniversary on Monday.

“Happy Anniversary to my wonderful husband who keeps me smiling everyday! Here’s to many more adventures together ! I love you , JT,” Witherspoon captioned the photo of the pair.

In the image, Witherspoon and Toth are seen on what looks to be an airport runway set in the countryside. The actress wore a wide-brimmed, tan hat with a denim shirt, jeans and brown boots. Toth was dressed in a red and blue plaid button-down with jeans and brown shoes.

The actress and talent agent married in 2011 and have a son together, Tennessee, 5. Witherspoon also has two children — daughter Ava Phillippe, 18, and son Deacon Phillippe, 14 —with ex Ryan Phillippe.

Shortly after their 5th wedding anniversary in 2016, the Home Again actress opened up to PEOPLE about some of her husband’s best qualities.

“He’s an incredible man, a wonderful organizer, a great leader. He knows how to get people together,” she said, adding that, “He’s very patient and funny with the kids. And he really encourages them to see the humor in life.”