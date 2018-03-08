Reese Witherspoon and Adam Rippon met in what could only be called a magical moment – for them at least.

The two have been big fans of one another ever since Rippon made waves and caught the world’s attention while competing at last month’s Winter Olympics in South Korea.

In early February, the Big Little Lies actress, 41, tweeted her admiration for Rippon, 28, writing, “Reason #1 to Watch #WinterOlympics2018 : ADAM RIPPON @Adaripp.”

The two finally met during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert when the show’s host, Stephen Colbert, introduced the two in front of an excited audience Wednesday night.

As Rippon walked onstage to join the actress, the two couldn’t help but smile at each other and hug.

“This is meant to be,” Witherspoon said. “This is the relationship the world’s been waiting for.”

Turning toward Rippon, she continued, “You smell really good. You’re more handsome in person than on the ice!”

Rippon took the compliment and quickly said, “Can I show you something?” before taking off his bronze medal and handing it to Witherspoon which made her gasp in excitement.

“I really needed this today,” he said, referring to their meeting. “Because before I got here today my life was in shambles. I was getting dressed because I wanted to look my best for you, and I lost a button.”

“This is meant to be, this is the relationship the world’s been waiting for.” @RWitherspoon and @Adaripp are brought together on the Late Show! 💑#LSSC pic.twitter.com/EUcQM8DvqB — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) March 8, 2018

He revealed a gap in his white shirt, showing off some skin, making the audience laugh.

“I’m embarrassed, but I’m not,” he said, causing more laughter. “Do you know what I mean?”

Witherspoon wasn’t fazed. “Totally! You know what, it’s good if you put a necklace over it then nobody will notice it,” she said, handing over his bronze medal.

“Yeah, but it’s more of a pocket now,” he quipped.

Some nights are like a magical moment of destiny! Meeting Olympic medalist and all-around-best-in-class-super-star @Adaripp 🏅Made my night.. also I was on @colbertlateshow. Tune in tonight ! 💫✨⚡️ pic.twitter.com/jQGKvk7WUI — Reese Witherspoon (@RWitherspoon) March 8, 2018

Colbert asked Rippon if he could remember the moment he fell in love with Witherspoon, and he quickly supplied an answer, saying, “I think when I watched Legally Blonde. That was it, that’s when I fell in love.”

When Colbert asked Witherspoon when she remembered hearing about Rippon, she credited her trainer for bringing him to her attention.

“And then I saw his tweets, which are the funniest thing in the world,” she continued, before quickly reciting a tweet he had made in mid-February. “‘To all those who tweet at me saying that they “hope I fail”, I have failed many times many times in my life. But more importantly, I’ve learned from every setback, proudly own up to my mistakes, grown from disappointments, and now I’m a glamazon b— ready for the runway.’

She added, “Not that I’ve memorized it or saved it as my screensaver.”