Redmond O’Neal pleaded not guilty in court after he allegedly robbed a convenience store at knifepoint despite his 4.5 million inheritance.

The 33-year-old son of Farrah Fawcett was arraigned on Friday, one day after he was charged with two counts of possessing a controlled substance – heroin and methamphetamine – and one count of assault with a deadly weapon plus three other counts related to the incident, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

A preliminary hearing for O’Neal is scheduled for May 25 with his bail set at $125,000.

Altogether, O’Neal — whose father is the actor Ryan O’Neal — has been charged with six counts relating to the alleged armed robbery in addition to the possession and assault charges. He was also charged with one count each of second-degree robbery, possession of a smoking device and possession of an injection/ingestion device.

Representatives for O’Neal and his famous father have not responded to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

On Tuesday, O’Neal walked into a store located near Santa Monica allegedly armed with a knife and demanded the clerk to take out money from the register, police told PEOPLE.

O’Neal allegedly fled the store after the clerk gave him an undisclosed amount of cash before 2:30 a.m., authorities claim. His attorney and a rep for Ryan, his father, did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s requests for comment at the time.

The voice actor has struggled with drug addiction for several years. In July 2015, he was sentenced to three years in the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation but was credited for nearly a year served by his trial judge.

O’Neal has also had trouble with his probation, which has been revoked numerous times in the past decade.

In May 2015, he had his probation revoked seven months after it was reinstated after a judge determined he had used drugs and had not kept doctor appointments.

Fawcett died of cancer in 2009 at the age of 62. O’Neal, who was serving a jail term at the time of her death, was not with her.

Redmond’s half-sister Tatum O’Neal spoke exclusively with PEOPLE about her concerns for her half-brother despite her urging for him to quit using drugs.

In 2015, Tatum, whose mother is Joanna Moore, said, “I love him, but I have never seen a more scary side of addiction. He’s got addiction problems so bad that it breaks my heart. Nobody knows what to do with Redmond. From what I’ve seen, there is no way he’s going to survive.”