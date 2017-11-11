Rebel Wilson Claims a Male Star Sexually Harassed Her While His Friends Tried to Tape It

Rebel Wilson is the latest actress to share her story of alleged sexual harassment.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, the Pitch Perfect actress claimed that she was once sexually harassed by one of her male costars while his friends tried to film the incident on their phones.

“I’ve been away in a ‘bubble’ of sorts creating new comedy overseas but it’s so hard to hear all these stories relating to sexual harassment and assault in Hollywood,” she wrote. “As you guys know, I’m a pretty strong and confident person but even I have a story to tell.”

“A male star, in a position of power asked me to go into a room with him and then asked me repeatedly to stick my finger up his a–. All whilst his male ‘friends’ tried to film the incident on their iPhones and laughed. I repeatedly said no and eventually got out of the room,” she continued.

I've been away in a 'bubble' of sorts creating new comedy overseas but it's so hard to hear all these stories relating to sexual harassment and assault in Hollywood. As you guys know, I'm a pretty strong and confident person but even I have a story to tell. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 11, 2017

A male star, in a position of power asked me to go into a room with him and then asked me repeatedly to stick my finger up his ass. All whilst his male 'friends' tried to film the incident on their iPhones and laughed. I repeatedly said no and eventually got out of the room. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 11, 2017

“I called my agent immediately and my lawyer made a complaint with the studio — basically to protect myself in the event something similar ever occurred I’d be able to walk out of the job and not obliged to return,” she added.

Wilson also alleged that following the incident, she was “threatened by one of the star’s representatives to be nice and support the male star.”

“I refused,” Wilson continued. “The whole thing was disgusting. I’ve told hundreds of people in the industry the story in more graphic detail basically to warn them off this individual.”

I called my agent immediately and my lawyer made a complaint with the studio – basically to protect myself that in the event something similar ever occurred I'd be able to walk out of the job and not obliged to return. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 11, 2017

Later I was threatened by one of the star's representatives to be nice and support the male star. I refused. The whole thing was disgusting.

I've told hundreds of people in the industry the story in more graphic detail basically to warn them off this individual. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 11, 2017

RELATED VIDEO: Ashley Judd and Multiple Women Accuse Movie Mogul Harvey Weinstein of Sexual Harassment as He Announces Leave of Absence

Wilson then went on to detail a separate alleged incident with a “top director” who invited her to his hotel room.

“Earlier in my career, I also had a ‘hotel room’ encounter with a top director. I thought we were there to talk comedy. Nothing physical happened because the guy’s wife called and started abusing him over the phone for sleeping with actresses and luckily she was yelling so loud that I could hear her and I bolted out of there immediately,” she said. “I was so naive [that] the thought of anything happening apart from ‘work talk’ didn’t even cross my mind.”

Wilson’s rep did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier in my career, I also had a 'hotel room' encounter with a top director. I thought we were there to talk comedy. Nothing physical happened because the guy's wife called and started abusing him over the phone for sleeping with actresses and luckily she was yelling so loud… — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 11, 2017

that I could hear her and I bolted out of there immediately. I was so naive the thought of anything happening apart from 'work talk' didn't even cross my mind. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 11, 2017

“I feel lucky that I grew up in a pro-female environment, going to an all-girls high school, and that I have such a strong sense of self and have taken self-defense classes. I had the ability to escape both incidents. I realize not everyone is as lucky,” Wilson continued.

“To hear how prevalent sexual harassment and assault is, is just so saddening. I know my stories aren’t as horrific as other women and men have described — but if you’ve ever experienced anything like this I feel for you and can relate on some level,” she added.

Wilson also went on to say that in the future, “if I witness this behavior, whether it happens to me or someone I know, I will no longer be POLITE. Interpret that as you will.”

I feel lucky that I grew up in a pro-female environment, going to an all-girls high school, and that I have such a strong sense of self and have taken self-defense classes. I had the ability to escape both incidents. I realize not everyone is as lucky. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 11, 2017

To hear how prevalent sexual harassment and assault is, is just so saddening. I know my stories aren't as horrific as other women and men have described – but if you've ever experienced anything like this I feel for you and can relate on some level. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 11, 2017

I know, moving forward, that if I witness this behavior, whether it happens to me or someone I know, I will no longer be POLITE. Interpret that as you will. — Rebel Wilson (@RebelWilson) November 11, 2017

Wilson’s claims come amid a growing wave of allegations against powerful men in Hollywood, including producer Harvey Weinstein, director Brett Ratner, actor Kevin Spacey and comedian Louis C.K.