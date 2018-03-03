Call Her Mrs. Von Drake! Rebel Wilson Says She Secretly Got Married (to a Disney Character)

Rebel Wilson decided to jump on Hollywood’s surprise marriage bandwagon.

The Pitch Perfect star jokingly said she’d secretly tied the knot while celebrating her birthday at Disneyland in Anaheim, California, Friday.

Wilson, who turned 38, shared a photo of herself holding hands with Disney character Professor Von Drake while both stood underneath a white canopy.

“I wasn’t going to say anything but I secretly got married today in a private ceremony in Toontown x,” she tweeted.

Wilson also shared a short video of herself with Minnie Mouse, with the caption, “Thanks for the croissant Minnie x.”

Rebel Wilson/Instagram

On Instagram, the comedian shared a photo of herself with friends alongside Chip and Dale, writing, “Thank you to my Disney friends for an epic birthday breakfast!! And to @downtownlilbrown & Noemy for getting up at 5am to come here so early!!”

While Wilson was joking about getting married, she was likely referring to the recent surprise wedding of Amy Schumer to chef Chris Fischer in early February.

Schumer and Fischer tied the knot in a private ceremony in Malibu the day before Valentine’s Day. The duo exchanged vows in front of about 80 people, including Jennifer Aniston, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jennifer Lawrence, Larry David and David Spade.

“It feels f—ing good,” the actress and comedienne, 36, said Monday on the SiriusXM show You Up with Nikki Glaser.

RELATED VIDEO: Surprise! Amy Schumer and Chef Chris Fischer Are Married!

And she is not the only one, who shocked fans with their nuptials.

Emily Ratajkowski caught fans by surprise when she announced on Instagram last Friday she tied the knot with actor and producer Sebastian Bear-McClard at City Hall in N.Y.C.

“I got married today,” Ratajowski wrote on a selfie with her new husband as part of a series of pics she posted right after the quick ceremony. In the snap, Bear-McClard kissed the model’s cheek as the couple held hands.