Rebel Wilson Suffers a 'Mild Concussion' After Falling On Movie Set – But She's Still 'Slaying'

Rebel Wilson took a minor tumble on set, Tuesday, but bounced back in style.

The actress revealed on Instagram that she had “started the day with a fall that led to a mild concussion,” adding, “thank you to everyone on Long Island who helped me today in the emergency room & ambulance.”

Alongside the message, the 37-year-old shared a photo of herself posing in a purple dress. She noted, “yet somehow looking not bad at 7pm.”

She added on Twitter of the same image, “Slaying my mild concussion suffered today! Won’t be doing any crazy stunts the next few days though.”

Wilson has been filming upcoming comedy Isn’t it Romantic with Liam Hemsworth in and around New York City over the past few weeks.

The movie centers around a woman who finds herself stuck in a romantic comedy after becoming disillusioned with love, and also stars Priyanka Chopra, Adam DeVine and GLOW actress Betty Gilpin.