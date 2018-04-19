Rebel Wilson Fires Back at 'Malicious' Magazine Appealing Her $3.6M Defamation Win

Rebel Wilson is speaking out against an Australian magazine she says “maliciously” defamed her with a series of articles.

The magazine’s publisher was recently ordered to pay the actress a record $3.6 million in damages after it printed a series of articles claiming she had lied about her name, age and childhood in Sydney.

Bauer Media, which publishes Australian magazines Woman’s Day, Australian Women’s Weekly, NW and OK, is appealing the ruling, calling the payout “manifestly excessive,” according to multiple reports.

“If I can somehow give back to Australians, I can turn it into a positive thing.” @RebelWilson speaks about her long court battle, the current state of journalism and a potential rosy future. #TheProjectTV pic.twitter.com/7kLuX5XDu6 — The Project (@theprojecttv) April 19, 2018

Wilson, who appeared in court Thursday to fight the appeal, cohosted the Australian talk show The Project later that night and opened up about the case.

“A group of women who I didn’t know [and] who had never met me, orchestrated this malicious takedown of me and basically said everything about me and my life was fake,” she explained.

“It was just so devastating to have that happen, and I’m proud of myself though for standing up to them because this is a huge media organization owned by German billionaires,” she added.

Rebel Wilson. LUIS ASCUI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

“They bullied and intimidated me and obviously didn’t want me to sue them publicly, and I just felt like it was the right thing to do.”

Wilson also said she plans on donating the settlement to charity. “I feel that this was also the right thing to do, to give the money to charity, to turn something that was really, really hurtful and devastating to myself, if I can somehow give back to Australians, I can turn it into a positive thing,” she said.

The actress had offered to settle with the publisher for $200,000 in Australian currency before the trial, according to Page Six.