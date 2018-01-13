Rebecca Hall Donates Salary She Made Working With Woody Allen to Times Up: 'I Am Profoundly Sorry'

Rebecca Hall is the latest actress to express regret for working with Woody Allen, and has decided to donate her salary from her movies with the director to the Times Up movement.

The actress, 35, made the emotional announcement on Instagram, admitting that reading statements from Dylan Farrow, Allen’s daughter, helped her realize that working with the controversial director was a mistake.

Farrow claims Allen, now 82, molested her when she was a child. Allen has long denied the allegations, which first surfaced during his explosive 1992 split from Mia Farrow. Allen was not charged, though a Connecticut prosecutor said there was probable cause for a criminal case.

Hall appears in Allen’s new film A Rainy Day in New York alongside a star-studded cast including Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning, Suki Waterhouse, Selena Gomez and Jude Law.

“When asked to do so, some seven months ago, I quickly said yes. He gave me one of my first significant roles in film for which I have always been grateful, it was one day in my hometown – easy,” she explained.

Since accepting the role, Hall wrote that she realized “there is nothing easy about any of this.” After thinking about it “very deeply,” she said she remains “conflicted and sad.”

After reading Farrow’s statements about Allen, Hall said she came to understand “that my actions have made another woman feel silenced and dismissed.”

RELATED: Greta Gerwig Vows Never to Work with Woody Allen Again

She added, “That is not something that sits easily with me in the current or indeed any moment, and I am profoundly sorry. I regret this decision and wouldn’t make the same one today.”

Hall then explained that she plans to donate her salary to the Times Up movement, which was launched to help fight sexual harassment and assault in Hollywood and beyond.

“I’ve also signed up, will continue to donate, and look forward to working with and being part of this positive movement towards change not just in Hollywood but hopefully everywhere,” Hall said.

Mira Sorvino and Greta Gerwig have also recently said that they regret working with Allen.

To donate to the Time’s Up Legal Defense Fund, which will provide subsidized legal support to women and men in all industries who have experienced sexual harassment, assault, or abuse in the workplace, visit its GoFundMe page. Learn more about Time’s Up, an organization of women in entertainment combating sexual harassment and inequality, on its website.