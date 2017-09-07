The Real-Life Inspirations Behind Your Favorite Animated Characters' Looks

POCAHONTAS: IRENE BEDARD

In addition to voicing the 1995 movie's title character, Bedard gave animators a physical inspiration. "While we were recording, the animators filmed me to use as a reference for expression and body movement. They also captured certain facial expressions and the way my hands moved," the actress told UltimateDisney.com. "My 2-year-old already recognizes 'Mommy' on the screen. My brother came all the way from Alaska to the Central Park premiere and throughout the screening, he constantly nudged me because he recognized traits of mine."

Animator Glen Keane's design was also influenced by Powhatan women he met in Virginia and a number of models and actresses.