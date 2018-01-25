Rachel Weisz Says Friend Told Her About Alleged Harvey Weinstein Incident 20 Years Ago

Rachel Weisz says she knew about Harvey Weinstein‘s alleged bad behavior decades before the former mogul was accused by over 60 women.

The Oscar winner, 47, told the Evening Standard that one of Weinstein’s British accusers told Weisz her story 20 years ago. Weisz said she was dismayed by how no one did anything for her friend.

“My friend Sophie Dix has been talking about this since the 1990s,” Weisz told the Evening Standard. “She would tell anyone who would listen her story, for the last 20 years. And no one seemed to care.”

Rachel Weisz Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Asked what changed in Hollywood to make people take the allegations against Weinstein seriously, Weisz said it was his declining influence.

“I think his power was on the wane,” she said. “Same with Bill O’Reilly, same with Charlie Rose. It’s about economics — they weren’t turning over the big bucks any more. That’s not an optimistic thing to say, but this is all about power and money.”

In an interview with The Guardian, Dix claimed Weinstein invited her to a hotel room at the Savoy in London when she was 22 years old in 1990. Dix said the producer forced her into a bed and started tugging at her clothes. The actress said she locked herself in a bathroom for a while and came out to see Weinstein masturbating in front of her.

She called the alleged incident “the single most damaging thing that’s happened to me in my life.”

Dix told The Guardian she told her family, friends and colleagues about the incident at the time.

“I was very, very vocal about it at the time. I didn’t want to own it. I wanted people to take it away from me,” she said. “But I was met with a wall of silence. People who were involved in the film were great, my friends and my family were amazing and very compassionate, but people in the industry didn’t want to know about it, they didn’t want to hear.”

Weinstein, 65, has been accused of sexual misconduct by over 60 women since The New York Times and The New Yorker documented decades of alleged sexual misconduct and sexual assault involving a number of women in detailed articles in October.

A spokesperson for Weinstein previously told PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”