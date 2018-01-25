Rachel Weisz Says She Never Thought She'd Get Married Until She Met Daniel Craig

Though she may be happily wed to Daniel Craig, actress Rachel Weisz says that marriage was never in her plans.

In an interview with the Evening Standard published Thursday, the 47-year-old star of The Mercy opened up about her relationship with Daniel Craig, who she wed in 2011, just six months after they began dating. They met on the set of Dream House.

“I never thought I would get married,” Weisz revealed. “It was not an ambition of mine. It was the opposite. I couldn’t relate to romantic comedies — marriage seems to be the whole point of them. Then it just happened, happily, at a more mature moment.”

Asked if marriage has changed her, Weisz admitted she didn’t know how to answer the question. “I mean, I wear a ring all the time,” she said. “I wear my ring with pride. I’m taken.”

What about the institution as a whole — one she seemingly avoided while engaged to former fiancé Darren Aronofsky, with whom she shares her 11-year-old son, Henry?

“You don’t join the institution like it’s the Rotary Club,” she quipped. “You make it your own. It’s very personal, it’s very private. I don’t think mine’s particularly exceptional apart from that we’re both in the public eye.”

But keeping her romance out of the public eye has been Weisz and Craig’s focus over the seven years they’ve been together.

“He’s just too famous,” she told More for its the Dec/Jan 2016 cover story when asked why she’s decidedly secretive about their married. “It would be a betrayal. You have to protect your marriage.”

“When you’re young, you tell your girlfriends everything,” Weisz added. “One of the great pleasures of not being an adolescent is that you don’t have to share everything. When you’re married, that door closes. The audience goes, and you’re in your own life.”

Part of being in her own life also means focusing on being a mom to Henry (Craig, 49, also has daughter Ella, 25, with actress Fiona Loudon).

So would Weisz be okay with Henry following his parents footsteps into the spotlight, say as a model?

“Over my dead body,” she told the Evening Standard. “He can do a paper round or something, but not photographs. No. He’s a child.”

“I generally don’t talk about him. He didn’t choose to have a mum who’s in the public eye, so I keep him away from my career,” she added. “He’s also not very interested in it”

The Mercy hits theaters Feb. 9.