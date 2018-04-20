Why Parents-to-Be Rachel Weisz and Daniel Craig 'Protect' the Privacy of Their Marriage

Rachel Weisz and husband Daniel Craig are having a baby.

The actress announced the couple is expecting their first “little human” together during a recent interview with The New York Times.

“I’ll be showing soon,” she said, adding, “Daniel and I are so happy.”

Weisz, 48, and Craig, 50, married in 2011, just six months after they began dating. They met shooting the 2011 horror film Dream House.

And while the couple has been happily married for seven years, Weisz recently revealed that she “never thought” she’d get married before meeting the James Bond actor.

“It was not an ambition of mine. It was the opposite. I couldn’t relate to romantic comedies — marriage seems to be the whole point of them. Then it just happened, happily, at a more mature moment,” she told the Evening Standard.

Daniel Craig and Rachel Weisz Kevin Winter/Getty

But Weisz certainly has no regrets. “I wear my ring with pride,” she said. “I’m taken.”

The notoriously private couple largely keeps their relationship out of the spotlight.

“He’s just too famous,” she told More for its the Dec./Jan. 2016 cover story when asked why she’s decidedly secretive about their marriage. “It would be a betrayal. You have to protect your marriage.”

“When you’re young, you tell your girlfriends everything,” Weisz added. “One of the great pleasures of not being an adolescent is that you don’t have to share everything. When you’re married, that door closes. The audience goes, and you’re in your own life.”

However, they have remained by each other’s sides, enjoying romantic getaways and supporting one another on the red carpet.

Weisz stood by her husband’s side at the 2015 premiere of Spectre when Craig chatted with the royal family.

Alan Davidson /WPA Pool / Getty

But when they are having an intimate date-night, the couple have become pros at avoiding being bombarded by fans.

“My wife is the best in the world at all that,” Craig once said of turning down fan photos. “She’ll just turn to them and go, ‘No, thank you very much,’ and they’re like, ‘’Okay.’ ”

Both Weisz and Craig have children from previous relationships: Weisz has an 11-year-old son, Henry Aronofsky, with director Darren Aronofsky, and Craig has a 25-year-old daughter, Ella Craig, with ex Fiona Loudon.