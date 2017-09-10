Rachel McAdams Can't Wait to See the Mean Girls Musical

Fetch never happened, but Rachel McAdams is pleased to see the long-awaited Mean Girls musical has come to fruition.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, PEOPLE, and InStyle at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday, McAdams said she can’t wait to see what Tina Fey has in store for the Broadway version of the beloved teen comedy.

“I really hope I get an invitation, yeah,” the Regina George actress said. “I would love to see it. I’m so, so curious about it.”

Long in the works, the Mean Girls musical will open on Broadway on April 8, 2018, at the August Wilson Theatre (previews begin March 12).

“It came about years later, after seeing the stickiness that the movie had, and the fact that it’s always on TBS and how it sort of wormed its way into everyday speech more than any of us expected,” Fey told EW about the project, which was first discussed more than five years ago. “It was probably my husband, Jeff [Richmond, a composer who worked on 30 Rock], who said, ‘You know what? This could work as a musical.’ And I trusted him to know that, having that background.”

Mean Girls the musical was written by Fey with music and lyrics by her Richmond (30 Rock) and Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde). Casey Nicholaw (The Book of Mormon) directs, with a cast that includes Taylor Louderman as Regina, Ashley Park as Gretchen Wieners, and Kate Rockwell as Karen Smith, Erika Henningsen as Cady Heron, and Barrett Wilbert Weed as Janis Ian.

“Taylor Louderman not only has this giant voice and great comic timing, but she instinctively understood the idea of Regina George, that there’s power in making people come to you,” Fey said of the new Regina George. “She knows exactly when to play things really small, and there’s so much power in it, and I think she’s at times so wonderfully scary but so funny.”

Joked McAdams on Sunday: “I’ll be the understudy. I just hope Regina George never gets sick.”

This article originally appeared on EW.com.