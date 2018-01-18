Rachel Brosnahan Says She Regrets Decision to Work with Woody Allen: 'I Can't Take It Back'

Recent Golden Globe winner Rachel Brosnahan is adding her name to the list of celebrities who have expressed regret over working with Woody Allen.

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel actress spoke out about working with Allen, 82, and the controversy surrounding him over longstanding sexual abuse allegations. Brosnahan worked with the writer/director on Amazon’s 2016 series Crisis in Six Scenes.

“Look, I had a great experience working on that project,” Brosnahan said during an interview for The Hollywood Reporter‘s ‘Awards Chatter’ podcast. “But I do have to take this opportunity to say that, for me, I have really struggled with the decision to do that project for a long time.”

Brosnahan appeared in four of the six installments of Crisis in Six Scenes. The actress, 27, said her decision to work with Allen was “inconsistent” with her beliefs.

“Honestly, it’s the decision that I have made in my life that is the most inconsistent with everything I stand for and believe in, both publicly and privately,” she said. “And while I can’t take it back, it’s important to me, moving forward, to make decisions that better reflect the things that I value and my worldview.”

Everett

In 2014, Dylan Farrow – who is one of the star’s three children with ex Mia Farrow — publicly claimed that Allen molested her as a child. Allen has long denied the allegations, which first surfaced during his explosive 1992 split from Mia. The director was not charged, though a Connecticut prosecutor said there was probable cause for a criminal case.

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty; Rob Kim/Getty

His son Ronan Farrow also penned an explosive column for the Hollywood Reporter, which addressed the sexual abuse claims and condemned the media for not asking Allen about the allegations and stars for working with him. In response, Allen told The Guardian, “I have no interest in all of that. I find that all tabloid stupidity.”

RELATED VIDEO: Timothée Chalamet Donates Woody Allen Movie Salary To Time’s Up, RAINN

The controversy surrounding the director is making headlines again after the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment accusations rocked Hollywood. A slew of celebrities have come out and expressed regret for working with the Annie Hall director since.

On Monday, actor Timothée Chalamet pledged to donate his entire salary of his upcoming film directed by Allen, A Rainy Day in New York, to the Time’s Up movement.

The Call Me By Your Name actor, 22, stars in the comedy alongside Jude Law, Elle Fanning and Selena Gomez.

In recent weeks, Greta Gerwig, Rebecca Hall and Mira Sorvino have also denounced the director.