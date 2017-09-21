Rachel Bilson Steps Out for First Time Since Split From Hayden Christensen

Rachel Bilson stepped out in Los Angeles on Wednesday, amid reports that she and longtime partner Hayden Christensen had called it quits after nearly 10 years together.

The 36-year-old Hart of Dixie star was seen shopped at Sweet Williams children’s clothing store, wearing a black and white patterned blouse and blue jeans. She accessorized her look with dark shades, tan shoes, and a black messenger bag.

Earlier in the day, reports hit that Bilson and Christensen had separated nearly two weeks ago.

The pair, who met on the set of their 2008 film Jumper and are parents to 2½-year-old daughter Briar Rose, have had a series of ups and downs in their time together. They were first engaged in 2008, but called off their engagement in August 2010. They would end up reconciling just three months later.

Though the two were notoriously private, Bilson opened up about their relationship in a 2013 interview with Cosmopolitan.

“I’m a really good girlfriend — I always put all that first in my life. I’m definitely the person who would make him his favorite dinner to come home to,” Bilson said at the time. “I love to cook, so we make dinner at home a lot and watch movies.”

Most recently, she posted a photo of him on Instagram in April, wishing Christensen, “Happy Birthday Handsome.”

Happy Birthday Handsome ❤️ we love you so much #10yearsandcounting #superdaddy #birthdayboy A post shared by @rachelbilson on Apr 19, 2017 at 12:52pm PDT

In 2015, the Star Wars star opened about naming their daughter Briar Rose.

“There’s a Disney reference there I suppose,” he said of her uncommon name. “The original Sleeping Beauty is called Briar Rose. Rachel — we both love Disney — but Rachel especially was very keen on the name.”

Their camps have not responded to requests for comment.