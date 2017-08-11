Rachael Leigh Cook struggled to find the right time to reach out to Freddie Prinze Jr. after the death of their fellow She’s All That costar, Paul Walker.

“I had been meaning to get in touch with Freddie ever sine Paul passed away way too soon in 2013,” the Summer in the Vineyard star, 37, told PEOPLE Now.

“It took me a while honestly to get together the courage to just pick up the phone to call someone who I don’t have a day to day relationship with,” she added.

Walker died at the age of 40 in a car accident in Santa Clarita, California in November 2013. Cook, Prinze Jr., 41, and the late actor all starred together in the 1999 teen cult classic She’s All That.

When the homie @RachaelLCook wants to have coffee, you get some damn coffee! #OldFriendsNewFriends pic.twitter.com/Pf8tDOdLeR — Freddie Prinze Jr (@RealFPJr) September 8, 2016

When the mom of two and Prinze Jr. finally did catch up, Cook said they had a “great time.”

She added, “I really recommend it. Like if there’s somebody in your past who you’re like, ‘Hey, I care about this person but I don’t know if fate’s ever gonna put us in the same room together,’ just try it.”

After their reunion, Prinze shared a photo of himself with Cook, writing, “When the homie @RachelLCook wants to have coffee, you get some damn coffee! #OldFriendsNewFriends.”

The actress also said that while she doesn’t necessarily see herself participating in a reboot of She’s All That, she “would not be surprised” if the popular script was revived.