Quentin Tarantino Says He's Owed Over $4 Million in Royalties from the Weinstein Company

Quentin Tarantino alleges he is owed over $4 million in royalties from the Weinstein Company for his work on four projects with disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein.

Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio are also among the number of stars asking that the Weinstein Company not sell its assets — valued at over $300 million — until they’ve had a chance to examine the company’s finances, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Tarantino, who has been making movies with Weinstein since his breakout hit Pulp Fiction, was one of a number of A-listers who filed papers in Delaware Bankruptcy Court on Monday asking that their rights to the royalties be reserved before the assets are sold, the outlet reports.

“By and through the Sale Motion and the Notice of Assumption, the Debtors assert that there are no defaults to cure in order to assume the Agreements, however, there are numerous uncured monetary and non-monetary defaults under the Agreements that must be cured as a condition to any assumption or assignment of the Agreements,” Tarantino’s lawyers said, according to the outlet.

Specifically, the director reportedly says he’s owed $300,000 for 2007’s Grindhouse, $575,000 for 2009’s Inglorious Basterds, $1.25 million for 2012’s Django Unchained and nearly $2.5 million for 2015’s The Hateful Eight, according to bankruptcy papers.

Other stars are also asking for a chance to look over the company’s books before any assets are sold, THR reports. DiCaprio inquired about money allegedly owed to him for Django Unchained, Jake Gyllenhaal and Rachel McAdams for Southpaw and Jennifer Lawrence of Silver Linings Playbook.

Quentin Tarantino (L) and Harvey Weinstein. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Meryl Streep, Brad Pitt, Julia Roberts, Bill Murray, Stephen King, the estate of Wes Craven, Heidi Klum, Lin-Manuel Miranda’s In the Heights, John Cusack, David O. Russell and even the company’s cofounder Harvey Weinstein also asked that assets not be sold until they’ve had a chance to reserve their rights to royalties.

After the Weinstein Company filed for bankruptcy in March, the scandal-ridden company released a set of court documents revealing that it owes a lot of money to a lot of people and businesses — including several famous faces like Malia Obama, Lawrence, Robert De Niro, Seth Rogen and Heidi Klum.

The documents obtained by PEOPLE include a 300-page list of creditors owed money that adds up to a reported excess of $500 million in liabilities. The story was first reported by The Blast.

Other recognizable names listed as creditors owed include: Daniel Radcliffe, Gloria Allred, Alexis Bledel, Dame Judi Dench, Aziz Ansari, Jerry Seinfeld, Pierce Brosnan, Michael Bay, Keira Knightley, John Legend, Derek Hough, Charlie Sheen and many more.

More than 60 women have come forward to accuse the producer of sexual misconduct since The New York Times and The New Yorker alleged decades of alleged sexual harassment and assault in October.

Weinstein has admitted to making advances on actresses, but denies allegations of sexual harassment and assault. A spokesperson for the producer previously told PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”