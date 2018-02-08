Quentin Tarantino Apologizes to Roman Polanski's Rape Victim for 'Speculating About Her'

Quentin Tarantino is apologizing to Roman Polanski’s rape victim after claiming she “wanted” to have sex with the French-Polish director in resurfaced audio.

Tarantino appeared on the Howard Stern Show in 2003, where he said that he didn’t believe Polanski had raped Samantha Geimer, but had just had sex with a minor. Geimer was 13 years old at the time of the incident in 1977.

“I want to publicly apologize to Samantha Geimer for my cavalier remarks on The Howard Stern Show speculating about her and the crime that was committed against her,” Tarantino said in a statement to IndieWire. “Fifteen years later, I realize how wrong I was. Ms. Geimer WAS raped by Roman Polanski. When Howard brought up Polanski, I incorrectly played devil’s advocate in the debate for the sake of being provocative. I didn’t take Ms. Geimer’s feelings into consideration and for that I am truly sorry.”

He continued, “So, Ms. Geimer, I was ignorant, and insensitive, and above all, incorrect. I am sorry Samantha.”

Geimer recently spoke to The New York Daily News about the resurfaced audio of Tarantino’s interview after it had gone viral over the weekend.

“He was wrong. I bet he knows it. I hope he doesn’t make an a– of himself and keep talking that way,” Geimer said. “I’m not upset, but I would probably feel better if he realizes now that he was wrong, after 15 years, after hearing the facts.”

Tarantino recently came under fire for the 2003 audio in which he’s heard saying Geimer “wanted to have it and dated the guy” when she was 13. The director doubled down when Stern and co-host Robin Quivers argued that it was wrong given her age: Geimer “was down with this,” Tarantino said. The director also said he doesn’t consider statutory rape as serious as rape, saying Polanski only “had sex with a minor. That’s not rape.”

“He is obviously incorrect. Hopefully by now he knows that it didn’t happen that way,” Geimer responded. “It’s not a big deal to me what people think. It doesn’t make a difference in my life. I know what happened. I do not need other people weighing in on what it’s like getting raped at 13.”

Polanski pled guilty to engaging in unlawful sexual intercourse in 1977 after Geimer accused the director of getting her drunk and giving her part of a quaalude. He went on to serve 42 days in jail due to the plea bargain but fled the U.S. when ordered to serve the remainder of his 90-day sentence.

The Oscar-winning director spoke out about that rape accusation in a rare interview with The Hollywood Reporter in October.

“As far as what I did: It’s over. I pleaded guilty,” Polanski said. “I went to jail. I came back to the United States to do it, people forget about that, or don’t even know. I then was locked up here [in Zurich] after this festival. So in the sum, I did about four or five times than what was promised to me.”