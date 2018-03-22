Queen Latifah's Mother Dies: All the Sweetest Things the Star Has Said About Her

Getting Closer After a Heartbreaking Diagnosis

Latifah opened up about her mother’s health struggles to PEOPLE in 2014 after Rita Owens had been diagnosed with Scleroderma, an autoimmune disease that may cause scar tissue to build up in the lungs. “I love that lady,” the actress said about her mother. “We’ve gotten so close this year, with everything we’ve been going through.” When her brother Lance died when she was 9, Latifah said the loss brought them closer together. “We always end the night with a prayer,” she said. “It allows us to take the tension away and decompress.”