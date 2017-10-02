Queen Latifah Reveals Why She Wants to Adopt: 'I've Always Envisioned Myself With a Big Family'

Queen Latifah says it’s only a matter of time before she adopts.

The 47-year-old actress and singer stopped by PEOPLE Now, where she opened up about a recent airport experience that only further fueled her desire to adopt children.

“I was at security going through the airport, they had to look through my bag so I had to wait for them to get it,” she recalled. “In the meantime, I met the loveliest lady who had like three kids with her — one, a baby.”

She adds: “She was trying to get her stuff together and we’re just having a polite conversation. And I said, ‘You need me to hold that baby?’ And she’s like, ‘Would you mind?’ And I’m like, ‘Give me that baby.’ ”

Latifah held the baby before handing the infant over to the woman’s husband. Soon another family showed up, the Girls Trip star recalled, and she noticed the mother struggling.

The “airport mom” again offered to hold the woman’s baby.

“I think I’m a natural at this thing,” Latifah said. “It’s just a matter of time. You’ll know. You’ll see them.”

The star said she has taken her time to “grow and mature” before taking the step into motherhood.

“I’ve always envisioned myself with a big family,” she said. “To me, it’s the most unselfish thing you could do, to be a parent. It’s not about you at all. It’s about what you can give to support this child.”

She added: “It doesn’t matter if it’s a baby or a toddler or a teenager for that matter.”