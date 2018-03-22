How Queen Latifah Cared for Her Late Mom during Her Final Years

Queen Latifah‘s bond with her mom Rita Owens as she cared for her in her final years.

“I can’t imagine anyone else doing this,” Latifah told PEOPLE in 2014 in an emotional interview alongside her mother. “She takes care of me. And now I can take care of her. I’m really thankful I can be there.”

The entertainer, 48, served as her mother’s primary caregiver in the years before announcing her death on Wednesday. Owens struggled with a heart condition for more than a decade.

“She was gentle, but strong, sweet, but sassy, worldly but pragmatic, a woman of great faith and certainly the love of my life,” Latifah said in a statement after her mom’s death.

Queen Latifah and Rita Owens in 2016 Jim Spellman/WireImage

The mother and daughter were already close when Owens, who has also been diagnosed with scleroderma, moved in with Latifah full-time in order to be closer to her doctors in Los Angeles.

“My daughter and I were close from the beginning,” Owens said in 2014. “We were ‘touch muffins.’ We didn’t mind hugging and kissing and loving up each other.”

Latifah gave her mother the master bedroom in her home so Owens was always close by.

“There’s nothing Hollywood about me when it comes to my family. I didn’t hire people. I’m very involved with Mom’s care,” she said in 2014. “I talk to the doctors, I talk to the nurses, we discuss the findings, we discuss options.”

Latifah and Owens in 2010

“Sometimes I can’t wait to get home so I can see that smile,” Latifah said of living with Owens. “And the soothing things you get to do, like back rubs and massages, cups of tea—those simple things make her days brighter,” she said.

Latifah said their longtime bond made her a better caretaker.

“I can tell when she’s pretending to be strong and something’s not right,” she said. “We know each other too well. I was not the kind of kid that could ever lie to my mother. It was pointless, because she could read me. Now the tables are turned.”

Latifah with Owens in 2012

For Owens, seeing her daughter take over her care was a full-circle moment.

“Words can’t express what it’s like to see this,” said Owens. “What you put into your child is like planting a seed that will grow and end up feeding you its fruit.”