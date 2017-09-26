Pulp Fiction Cast: Then and Now

Bruce Willis as Butch Coolidge

Willis was already a movie star when Pulp Fiction hit theaters in 1994, but at the time Tarantino cast him as Butch Coolidge, he was coming off a series of critical and box office failures (Striking Distance, anyone?).

Joining Tarantino's low-budget, off-beat passion project "meant lowering his salary and risking his star status, but the strategy [...] paid off royally,"critic Peter Bart later explained. "Pulp Fiction not only brought Willis new respect as an actor, but also earned him several million dollars as a result of his gross participation," he wrote.

Tarentino originally had real-life former boxer Mickey Rourke in mind for the role, but when Rourke turned it down, the director chose Willis for his old school physicality. "Bruce has the look of a 50s actor. I can't think of any other star that has that look," he later explained.

Willis went on to continue his superstar career, playing in hits like The Sixth Sense (1999), The Whole Nine Yards (2000), Sin City (2005) and Looper (2012).