Provocative Celebrity Photographer Tyler Shields Doesn't Hold Back in New YouTube Documentary

Most recently known for his controversial photo of Kathy Griffin holding a prop of Donald Trump’s severed head, photographer Tyler Shields is no stranger of provocative images.

“I have been filming crazy s— longer than I have not been filming crazy s—,” says Shields in his new YouTube Red documentary, Tyler Shields: Provocateur. “I filmed people just doing the craziest things you could possibly imagine.”

Often called the “bad boy of photography,” the 35-year-old takes viewers behind the scenes of his wild shoots in the film.

“If there was YouTube when we were filming all that stuff, we’d all be in prison,” he says in a ten-minute preview for the documentary, which you can view below.

“I’ve never been afraid of some backlash. The reason why those people are not me is because they don’t have the f—— balls to do it,” says Shields in Provocateur.

Shields has worked with celebrities like Demi Lovato, Hayden Panettiere, Lindsay Lohan, Emma Roberts, and Dave Franco to create his trademark disturbing imagery.

Vivien Killilea/Getty

“What every actor want’s is to be challenged,” he says in Provocateur. “Actors don’t like to fake s—. They want to do it for real.”

To learn more about Shields, watch the film here on YouTube Red.