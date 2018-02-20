Professor Angelina Jolie Returns to LSE for Lecture on Women, Peace and Security

Angelina Jolie is back in the classroom!

The 42-year-old Oscar winner gave a seminar Monday to students taking the Masters Course in Women, Peace and Security at the London School of Economics and Political Science, where Jolie is serving as a visiting professor in practice.

PEOPLE has an exclusive photo of Jolie in action.

The class is part of a series of extra-curricular seminars called “Women, Peace and Security In Practice,” which are designed to give students an insight into the realities of working on gender equality in conflict-affected settings.

Angelina Jolie Robin Boot

Besides speaking about her work as an UNHCR Special Envoy and as co-founder of the Preventing Sexual Violence Initiative (PSVI), Jolie took questions from the students on everything from the importance of accountability for human rights violations against women in conflict to the link between violence against women and gender inequality.

A source close to Jolie tells PEOPLE, ”She found it very helpful to be able to sit with the students and debate different concerns for women internationally, and different views on ways forward. She hopes not just to be able to teach them, but also to work with them in the months to come, to shape ideas together on ways to improve the global situation for women.”

Angelina Jolie David Livingston/Getty

The mother of six also updated the class on developments on PSVI, the work being done with NATO to strengthen military training and practices; and the work being done to prevent crimes against women and girls and ensure their participation in all aspects of peacekeeping and peace-building.

RELATED VIDEO: Angelina Jolie Travels to Jordan with Daughters Shiloh and Zahara to Meet with Syrian Refugees

Jolie has been teaching a master class at LSE’s Centre for Women, Peace and Security since September. The 9-month course, which runs through May 2018, focuses on “the ways in which women and gender are understood in relation to, and affected by, regional, national and global peace and security processes in conflict and post-conflict setting,” according to the school’s website.

In March of last year, Jolie gave her first lecture at the Centre focused on women’s rights in the context of refugee camps and how displacement and statelessness makes women and girls vulnerable to sexual violence and other crimes. The class also discussed the connection between the field and the policy work that is being done by governments, as well as the current state of women’s rights.