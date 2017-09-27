Movies
Princess Bride 30th Anniversary: Where the Star-Studded Cast Is Now
From Princess Buttercup and Westley, to Inigo Montoya and Prince Humperdinck, here's where the star-studded cast of the fantasy favorite is now
By Mike Miller
Posted on
Princess Bride Turns 30!
For all the kids who grew up watching The Princess Bride, today is a day to feel, as Vizzini would say, inconceivably old.
The good news is it's a great opportunity to look back at the highly quotable cult classic -- and to see what all your favorite stars are up to today.
From Princess Buttercup and Westley, to Inigo Montoya and Prince Humperdinck, here's where the star-studded cast of the fantasy favorite are now.
Cary Elwes
He had us at "as you wish."
Elwes' suave, blonde, swashbuckling Westley was a first crush for many young viewers, who might not have recognized him hacking off his own leg in Saw nearly two decades later.
The handsome Brit, 54, played Dr. Lawrence Gordon in the 2004 hit horror flick, and is also known for starring in another campy classic, Mel Brooks's Robin Hood: Men in Tights in 1994.
Mandy Patinkin
After settling his beef with the six-fingered man, Patinkin, who was already known at the time for starring alongside Barbara Streisand in 1983's Yentl, went on to have a long career in film and television.
Patinkin, 64, had major roles in series like Chicago Hope, Dead Like Me and Criminal Minds, before joining the Showtime series Homeland, currently in its seventh season, as Saul Berenson. His work has earned him six Emmy nominations, including a win for lead actor in 1994 for Chicago Hope, and three Golden Globe nominations.
Christopher Guest
With his thick goatee and long, dark hair, Guest was unrecognizable as Count Tyrone Rugen – aka the Six-Fingered Man.
Now, Guest is best known for writing, directing and starring in a series of comedic films that pioneered the mockumentary style. His first, 1988’s This Is Spinal Tap, was released before his turn as the sadistic count in Princess Bride. The series, filmed with a consistent cast of regulars, continued with Waiting for Guffman, Best In Show, A Mighty Wind, For Your Consideration and Mascots.
Guest, 69 and actress Jamie Lee Curtis, 58, married in 1984.
Wallace Shawn
Shawn's scene-stealing performance as criminal mastermind Vizzini produced some of the film's most quotable lines.
Mostly known for his voice acting, Shawn, 73, has turned in several more scene-stealing performances -- in 1995's Clueless and as Rex the dinosaur in Pixar's Toy Story films.
Andre the Giant
Andre's rhyme-obsessed Fezzik was the perfect foil to Shawn's high-strung Vizzini, and their scenes together are hands-down some of the funniest moments in the film.
The French wrestling champ was a true legend in and out of the ring. Standing at 7' 4" and weighing in at 520 pounds, Andre was a WWF Heavyweight Champion sometimes billed as the Eighth Wonder of the World.
His size was a result of gigantism caused by excess growth hormone, which later resulted in acromegaly, a disorder that can cause joint pain and headaches, along with a host of other complications. He died of congestive heart failure in 1993 at the age of 46.
Fred Savage
Savage's role as the sick, moody grandson helped win him the lead role of Kevin Arnold on The Wonder Years, which premiered in 1988, the year after Princess Bride hit theaters.
His Wonder Years role earned him two Golden Globe nominations and two Emmy nominations, which, at the age of thirteen, made him the youngest actor ever to receive those honors. He remained on the show until its end in 1993.
Savage, 41, went on to do voice acting in a slew of animated projects, and returned to the small screen in 2015 with Fox's The Grinder. He's also known for his directing, having helmed several Disney shows like Boy Meets World and Drake & Josh.
Robin Wright
Before she played Princess Buttercup, Wright was known for her role on the soap opera Santa Barbara as Kelly Capwell from 1984 to 1988.
Now, she's more recognized as Claire Underwood in Netflix's House of Cards, a role that earned her a Golden Globe Award for best actress in 2013. She has also received consecutive Emmy nominations for the role in the outstanding lead actress - drama category from 2013 to 2017.
Wright, 51, also famously played Jenny in Forrest Gump alongside Tom Hanks in 1994, and had a prominent role in Wonder Woman earlier this year.
She was married to Sean Penn from 1996 to 2010. They have two children together, Dylan Frances, 26, and Hopper Jack, 24.
Peter Falk
One of the film's biggest stars at the time of its release, Falk was already famous for his role as Lieutenant Columbo in Columbo from 1968-2003. The role earned him four Emmy awards and a Golden Globe.
He was also a two-time Oscar nominee, first for 1960's Murder, Inc. and then for 1961's Pocketful of Miracles. Falk died in 2011 at the age of 83.
Billy Crystal
Speaking of established stars, Crystal was well on his way -- although he was almost unrecognizable in his cameo as Miracle Max.
The actor's star continued to rise after the film premiered, with a string of hits like 1989's When Harry Met Sally, 1991's City Slickers and 1999's Analyze This. He also provided the voice of Mike Wazowski in the Monsters, Inc. franchise.
Crystal, 69, has hosted the Ocars nine times, beginning in 1990 and most recently in 2012.
Chris Sarandon
Best known as Prince Humperdinck, heir to the throne of Florin, Sarandon had previously been nominated for an Oscar for his performance as Leon Shermer in 1975's Dog Day Afternoon.
Sarandon, 75, has a successful voice acting career -- he was the voice behind Jack Skellington in The Nightmare Before Christmas -- and was married to actress Susan Sarandon from 1967 to 1979.


