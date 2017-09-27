Princess Bride 30th Anniversary: Where the Star-Studded Cast Is Now

Princess Bride Turns 30!

For all the kids who grew up watching The Princess Bride, today is a day to feel, as Vizzini would say, inconceivably old.

The good news is it's a great opportunity to look back at the highly quotable cult classic -- and to see what all your favorite stars are up to today.

From Princess Buttercup and Westley, to Inigo Montoya and Prince Humperdinck, here's where the star-studded cast of the fantasy favorite are now.