The Fairy Tale Lives on! A First Look at the Cast of Pretty Woman: The Musical

Pretty Woman is getting a Broadway makeover!

PEOPLE has an exclusive first look at Samantha Barks and Steve Kazee, who will star as prostitute Vivian and businessman Edward in the stage adaption of the classic rom-com.

On March 13, the Broadway-bound Pretty Woman: The Musical begins its five-week limited engagement at the Oriental Theatre in Chicago before opening in New York this summer. (Preview performances begin July 20 at the Nederlander Theatre, before the Aug. 16 opening night.)

“This image of Vivian and Edward on the steps of The Metropolitan Opera was always in my head and heart as the perfect night. It’s the perfect moment when Edward shares a night at the opera with Vivian and sees the world through her eyes. It changes everything he thought he knew about love and life!” director-choreographer Jerry Mitchell tells PEOPLE of the exclusive first image from the production. “So I asked Bryan and Jim to write a song capturing this moment and they did. Oh boy, did they ever!”

Andrew Eccles

The show’s stars each boast impressive résumés: Les Misérables fans will recognize Barks, 27, from her turn as Éponine in the 2012 reboot, while Kazee, 42, won a Grammy and a Tony for his portrayal of Guy in the Broadway production of Once.

“Samantha Barks and Steve Kazee are magnetic actors, they sing like dreams and I could not be more excited to have them introduce Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance’s brand new songs to the world,” says Mitchell. “Bryan and Jim have written a fantastic score and musicals are as much about the songs as anything else.”

Richard Gere and Julia Roberts in 1990's Pretty Woman

The beloved 1990 film off which the musical is based, of course, starred Julia Roberts and Richard Gere; Roberts won a Golden Globe for her turn as Vivian. Mitchell hopes the magic from the film translates onstage in his production.

“Pretty Woman is first and foremost a love story — the perfect Cinderella story,” he says. “But in this instance, the Prince is just as lost as Cinderella and end up saving each other. What’s better than love?”