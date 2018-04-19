Pregnant Kate Hudson Turns 39! Why Boyfriend Danny Fujikawa Is Already Like 'Family'

Kate Hudson is happier than ever.

The actress celebrates her 39th birthday on Thursday with a baby girl on the way and a supporting boyfriend by her side.

Hudson announced her pregnancy with beau Danny Fujikawa on April 6. Since then, she hasn’t been shy about showing off her growing bump.

She most recently shared a snap of close friend Steven Tyler cradling her stomach. And over the weekend, she was spotted attending Gwyneth Paltrow’s star-studded engagement party.

Earlier this month, the actress announced her surprise pregnancy with a video revealing the sex of the baby.

“We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now!” she wrote. “And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way.”

To celebrate the happy news and Hudson’s birthday, here’s a look back at her whirlwind relationship with Fujikawa.

Starting Out as Friends

While they’ve only been dating for a year, Hudson and the musician have been friendly for over a decade.

“We’ve known each other for 15 years; he’s my best friend’s stepbrother,” she said during a recent appearance on The Talk. “We kinda skipped through the part of knowing what the hiccups were. You kinda skip the part of going, ‘Oh, you’re like that?’”

Hudson explained that while they’ve always known each other, the timing was never right as he was younger than her and she was “building a family and working very hard.”

“In terms of family, I’ve known his family forever,” she said. “To have that connection is really powerful.”

Waiting for the First Move

Hudson recently shed some light of how she and Fujikawa started dating on the one year anniversary of their first outing together.

“A year ago today Danny took me on a hike and what I thought was just a hike with a family friend turned very quickly into an unexpected first date,” she wrote on Instagram. “No moves were made on this first date. In fact, it took months for him to make the first move!”

The star added, “And as a kiss on this bridge would have been nice, the kiss a year later was so much sweeter. So in our 15th year of knowing each other, we were able to open our hearts to each other to feel so much pure love and it’s been truly incredible!”

Rumors started to swirl publicly over the couple’s relationship after they were spotted kissing during an L.A. lunch date in March 2017. They made their red carpet debut in May while attending the premiere of Hudson’s mother’s movie Snatched in Westwood, California.

World Travelers

Since then, they’ve been spotted together around the globe.

The duo were seen cozying up together everywhere from Santa Monica, California, where last March they dined at the restaurant Giorgio Baldi, to New York City, where later that same month they locking lips before getting dinner at Tutto II Giorno.

“They didn’t see or care about anyone else around them. They only had eyes for each other,” a source told PEOPLE of the latter outing.

Fujikawa was by Hudson’s side last April for her 38th birthday party at the Picca Peruvian Cantina in Los Angeles, and later that summer, they took their romance overseas with a trip to Cambodia.

Just last month, the duo were seen walking arm in arm along the coast in Sydney, Australia.

“Kate’s a free spirit who has always been attracted to musicians,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “But Danny also appeals to her because he is talented, bright and cosmopolitan like she is.”