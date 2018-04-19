Pregnant Kate Hudson Celebrates 39th Birthday with Breakfast in Bed, Courtesy of Son Ryder, 14

Kate Hudson is being treated like a queen on her birthday!
The actress, who turns 39 today, revealed on her Instagram Thursday that her son Ryder, 14, had “spoiled” her for her big day with breakfast in bed.
The yummy looking photo shows crispy bacon, a toasted bagel, juice and a coffee on a tray atop her bed. To top it all off, Ryder even included a small bouquet of flowers to make the presentation extra special.
Hudson also shared an Instagram story in which Ryder can be heard singing “Happy Birthday” to his “Momma.”
The Almost Famous star has a lot to celebrate this year with a baby girl on the way and a supporting boyfriend by her side.
Hudson announced her pregnancy with beau Danny Fujikawa on April 6. Since then, she hasn’t been shy about showing off her growing bump.
She most recently shared a snap of close friend Steven Tyler cradling her stomach. And over the weekend, she was spotted attending Gwyneth Paltrow’s star-studded engagement party.
Earlier this month, the actress announced her surprise pregnancy with a video revealing the sex of the baby.“We have been trying to keep this pregnancy under the radar for as long as possible but I’m a poppin now!” she wrote. “And it’s too darn challenging to hide, and frankly hiding is more exhausting then just coming out with it! My kids, Danny, myself and the entire family are crazy excited! A little girl on the way.”
Hudson last gushed about Ryder on Instagram in February, with a sweet post showing him in the kitchen.
“Even the ‘Mom stop taking my picture’ face is still a face I could take a millions pictures of ❤,” she captioned the photo, along with a link to his Instagram and the hashtag “AlwaysMyBaby.”
Hudson shares Ryder with Chris Robinson, the lead singer of The Black Crowes. The couple was married from 2000 to 2007. Back in 2016, Hudson opened up about what it was like raising her then-preteen.
“Ryder’s a great kid. But, you know, he’s 12. So it’s all changing and starting. It’s a beautiful time,” she told PEOPLE. “I feel like seeing him now is the most amazing thing because you’re really starting to understand and see their character as they get to this age.”