Pregnant Kate Hudson Celebrates 39th Birthday with Breakfast in Bed, Courtesy of Son Ryder, 14

Kate Hudson is being treated like a queen on her birthday!

The actress, who turns 39 today, revealed on her Instagram Thursday that her son Ryder, 14, had “spoiled” her for her big day with breakfast in bed.

The yummy looking photo shows crispy bacon, a toasted bagel, juice and a coffee on a tray atop her bed. To top it all off, Ryder even included a small bouquet of flowers to make the presentation extra special.

Hudson also shared an Instagram story in which Ryder can be heard singing “Happy Birthday” to his “Momma.”

The Almost Famous star has a lot to celebrate this year with a baby girl on the way and a supporting boyfriend by her side.

Hudson announced her pregnancy with beau Danny Fujikawa on April 6. Since then, she hasn’t been shy about showing off her growing bump.

She most recently shared a snap of close friend Steven Tyler cradling her stomach. And over the weekend, she was spotted attending Gwyneth Paltrow’s star-studded engagement party.