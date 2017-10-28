Movies
8 Powerful Men Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Misconduct After the Weinstein Scandal
Powerful men across industries have found themselves at the center of sexual misconduct allegations following Harvey Weinstein’s public downfall
By Mike Miller
Powerful men across a variety of industries have found themselves at the center of sexual misconduct allegations following Harvey Weinstein's public downfall earlier this month.
As more people feel emboldened to come forward about their own experiences, there have already been consequences for some of the accused men, who have been fired or resigned from their jobs.
Here are some of the notable men who have been accused of inappropriate sexual behavior in the weeks since The New York Times' initial report on Weinstein.
James Toback
The director and screenwriter, who was nominated for an Oscar for writing 1991’s Bugsy, has now been accused of inappropriate sexual behavior by over 310 women, according to Los Angeles Times writer Glenn Whipp.
On Oct. 22, Whipp cited 38 women accusing Toback of harassment, including masturbating in front of some of them or making unwanted advances. In the following days, the writer says hundreds of other women have reached out to him with similar accounts.
Toback denied the allegations as "pathetic lies" to Rolling Stone.
Chris Savino
A dozen women came forward to accuse the creator of the kids' show The Loud House of "sexual harassment, unwanted advances and inappropriate behavior" in an article in The Hollywood Reporter.
"I am deeply sorry and I am ashamed," Savino wrote in a letter posted on his Facebook account. "Although it was never my intention, I now understand that the impact of my actions and my communications created an uncomfortable environment."
Savino has since been fired by Nickelodeon.
John Besh
The New Orleans celebrity chef left his company after an investigation by The Times-Picayune and NOLA.com revealed that 25 women who worked for him said they were victims of sexual harassment.
A James Beard Award winner, Besh owns dozens of restaurants and employs more than 1,100 people in New Orleans.
Anthony Bourdain tweeted that the news is "the beginning of the end of institutionalized Meathead Culture in the restaurant business."
Besh has not responded directly to the allegations, stating only that he "deeply hurt" his loved ones by engaging in a consensual affair with a coworker. He added, "[I] sincerely apologize to anyone past and present who has worked for me who found my behavior as unacceptable as I do."
Mark Halperin
A report published by CNN included interviews with five unidentified women who alleged that Halperin, a veteran political journalist and author of the book Game Change about the 2008 presidential election, made unwanted sexual advances toward them.
Three of the five women described Halperin pressing his genitals against them, while two claimed he asked them to go up to his hotel room while on the campaign trail. One incident included Halperin allegedly kissing a woman and grabbing her breasts during a meeting in his office.
Halperin has apologized for his “inappropriate” behavior but denied any nonconsensual contact with the women who spoke to CNN.
“During this period, I did pursue relationships with women that I worked with, including some junior to me,” Halperin, 52, said in a statement to CNN on Oct. 25. “I now understand from these accounts that my behavior was inappropriate and caused others pain. For that, I am deeply sorry and I apologize.”
NBC announced the next day that Halperin was stepping away from his current role as a political analyst for MSNBC.
Roy Price
Price quit his job as the head of Amazon Studios just five days after the company put him on leave for allegedly sexually harassing a coworker.
Isa Hackett, a producer for the Amazon series The Man in the High Castle, told The Hollywood Reporter that Price repeatedly made sexual comments to her despite her protests at Comic-Con in 2015.
Hackett told the outlet that she reported the improper behavior to the company at the time.
Terry Richardson
Fashion photographer Terry Richardson, who has photographed stars from Rihanna to Miley Cyrus, has reportedly been blacklisted from working with magazines such as Vogue, Vanity Fair and GQ in the wake of years of sexual harassment allegations lodged against him.
According to The Telegraph, staff at Condé Nast International were told via an email Monday by James Woolhouse, the company’s executive vice president and chief operating officer, to stop working with Richardson. They were also informed that any work with him that had already been commissioned but not yet published should be “killed or substituted with other material.”
A Condé Nast source told PEOPLE that the email was aimed at international titles in the company, and Vogue U.S. has not worked with Richardson in about eight years.
The decision came after a Sunday Times article published last week associated Richardson with the ongoing sexual assault scandal facing Weinstein.
When allegations of sexual misconduct were levied against Richardson in 2014, he wrote in an open letter to the Huffington Post, “When these allegations resurfaced over the past few months, they seemed especially vicious and distorted, moving outside the realm of critical dialogue and becoming nothing more than an emotionally-charged witch hunt.”
Ben Affleck
After being one of the first to denounce Weinstein's behavior on social media, Affleck soon found himself the target of sexual misconduct allegations.
When an old video surfaced of Affleck on MTV's Total Request Live with actress Hilarie Burton, the One Tree Hill actress tweeted that Affleck had groped her on the show.
“I acted inappropriately toward Ms. Burton and I sincerely apologize,” Affleck tweeted in response.
Social media users commented that the TRL incident was reminiscent of another interview with Affleck conducted in 2004 by Montreal TV host Anne-Marie Losique. But Losique defended Affleck’s conduct, telling The Hollywood Reporter that the actor “never touched me in any improper way.”
Later, makeup artist Annamarie Tendler, who is married to comedian John Mulaney, claimed Affleck groped her at a Golden Globes party in 2014. A representative for Affleck has not commented on Tendler’s claims.
George H.W. Bush
The former president apologized to actress Heather Lind after she claimed that he groped her while they posed for a picture together. In a since-deleted Instagram post, Lind claimed Bush touched her inappropriately twice from behind and told "a dirty joke."
Since Lind came forward, actress Jordana Grolnick and novelist Christina Baker Kline have made similar accusations against the 41st president.
A spokesperson for Bush issued the following apology: "At age 93, President Bush has been confined to a wheelchair for roughly five years, so his arm falls on the lower waist of people with whom he takes pictures. To try to put people at ease, the president routinely tells the same joke — and on occasion, he has patted women’s rears in what he intended to be a good-natured manner. Some have seen it as innocent; others clearly view it as inappropriate. To anyone he has offended, President Bush apologizes most sincerely."
