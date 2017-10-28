Powerful men across a variety of industries have found themselves at the center of sexual misconduct allegations following Harvey Weinstein's public downfall earlier this month.

As more people feel emboldened to come forward about their own experiences, there have already been consequences for some of the accused men, who have been fired or resigned from their jobs.

Here are some of the notable men who have been accused of inappropriate sexual behavior in the weeks since The New York Times' initial report on Weinstein.