Dame Judi Dizzle?

Oscar-winning actress Judi Dench can now add rapping to her list of career accomplishments, after sitting down with London-based MC Lethal Bizzle for some lessons — and eventually a duet.

During the session, which was captured on video and shared by LADBible, Bizzle helps the 82-year-old actress learn some of the words to his songs “Celebrate” and “Pow.” After going over the lyrics together, Dench shared the mic with Bizzle, rapping along with him to the beat.

The rapper, 33, and actress, 82, might seem like an odd pairing, but they do have a connection: her last name. Bizzle has used the word “Dench” as a synonym for anything amazing, and even launched his own clothing line “Stay Dench.”

While they recorded her verses, Dench can be seen wearing one of Dizzle’s flat brimmed hats that read “DENCH.”

Fans of both performers immediately took to social media to celebrate the collaboration.

Dame Judi Dench is my absolute favourite! What a legend 😍 — Kate Hayden (@KHDoodles) September 14, 2017

OMG this is one of the best videos I have ever seen 😂 — Kelly O'Donnell_MCFC (@Kelly_O_Donnell) September 14, 2017

This is the cutest thing ever — Mr Matthews (@Seyinoir) September 14, 2017

The actress proved she’s never afraid to try new things last year when, at the age of 81, she got her first tattoo. Situated over her right wrist, the phrase “carpe diem” is written in bold font.

According to Surrey Life magazine the ink was a gift from her daughter Tara “Finty” Williams. “That’s my motto: Seize the day,” she told the magazine. “Finty gave it to me for my 81st birthday — she’s wonderful with surprises.”