Star Wars, Aladdin & More Movies That Topped the Box Office the Year You Were Born

From Titanic to Star Wars, see what movie struck gold at the theaters the year you were born

1980: STAR WARS: EPISODE V - THE EMPIRE STRIKES BACK

The '80s kicked off with the second installment of the Star Wars franchise, which raked in $290,271,960 at the box office in the decade's inaugural year.

1981: RAIDERS OF THE LOST ARK

Harrison Ford dominated the early '80s, following up Star Wars' box office success with the first Indiana Jones movie, which made $248,159,971.

1982: E.T.: THE EXTRA-TERRESTRIAL

The Steven Spielberg classic tale of E.T. and Elliott brought in $435,110,554.

1983: STAR WARS: EPISODE VI - RETURN OF THE JEDI

Though he took a break from the top of the box office in '82, it didn't take long for another Harrison Ford-led film to strike box office gold again. Return of the Jedi made even more than its predecessor, bringing in $309,205,079.

1984: GHOSTBUSTERS

The original Ghostbusters, led by Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis and Sigourney Weaver made $242,212,467 in '84.

1985: BACK TO THE FUTURE

Marty McFly's journey to the 1950s was a favorite with moviegoers, bringing in $212,259,762.

1986: TOP GUN

Tom Cruise's turn as Maverick (a character he'll reprise in a much-anticipated sequel, out in 2019) earned $179,800,601.

1987: THREE MEN AND A BABY

A rare comedy at the top of the box office list, Three Men and a Baby starred Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg and Ted Danson, and made $167,780,960.

1988: RAIN MAN

Rain Man became the highest-grossing film of 1988 and nabbed a Best Picture Oscar — a rarity — plus Academy Awards for Dustin Hoffman and director Barry Levinson, on top of earning an impressive $172,825,435 at the box office.

1989: BATMAN

It was back to the blockbuster basics in '89, with Batman, which starred Michael Keaton as the titular character and Jack Nicholson as the Joker. The film collected $251,188,924.

1990: HOME ALONE

The classic Christmas film continues to charm audiences in 2017, and was equally successful in its premiere year, making $285,761,243 at the box office.

1991: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST

The original Beauty and the Beast began a streak of Disney animation domination. The film earned $218,951,625 as well as an Oscar nomination for Best Picture.

1992: ALADDIN

Aladdin joined the list of Disney's hits, making $217,350,219.

1993: JURASSIC PARK

A brief Disney reprieve came in '93, with the smash success of Jurassic Park, which made a whopping $395,708,305.

1994: THE LION KING

But Disney was back in '94. The story of Simba, Nala, Mufasa, Scar and the rest of the pride outearned Jurassic Park's hefty income, at $422,780,140.

1995: TOY STORY

Marking their fourth top box office film in the '90s, Toy Story was the first box office smash for Pixar, too, at $191,796,233.

1996: INDEPENDENCE DAY

Will Smith's alien battle flick ended Disney's marathon of box office wins in the late '90s, and brought in $306,169,255.

1997: TITANIC

Titanic wasn't just the top film of 1997 — at the time, it became the top-performing film of all time (without adjusting for inflation), making a monstrous $658,672,302.

