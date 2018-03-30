Anna Kendrick Reunites with Pitch Perfect Cast for Bella Birthday Surprise

Surprises, pitches!

Kelley Jakle threw Pitch Perfect costar Chrissie Fit the ultimate birthday surprise on Thursda, by gathering up Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson together for a Bellas-themed bash!

The stars of the hit film franchise all reunited to celebrate Fit, who turns 33 on April 3.

Along with friends and fellow actresses Leah Magwood and Cyrina Fiallo, the group spent the evening taking in some magic tricks — with Fit sharing video on her Instagram Stories.

They also took a group shot, which Kendrick, Fit, and Jakle all shared on Instagram.

“Muthahf—– MAGIC!” Kendrick captioned her post, the photo showing the women posing around a card table with Fit dead center, wearing a tiara.

“What, you think we can just reveal our tricks?” Jakle, 28, wrote. “Just kidding. We have zero tricks and our brains hurt from being fooled. Thank you magic geniuses (you know who you are) and we love you @chrissiefit!!”

Birthday girl Fit had nothing but nice things to say about her friends.

“Not an optical illusion. These women are as beautiful and amazing as they appear in this photo,” she wrote. “@kelleyjakle, you surprised me big time! You sneaky little lady you! Love you all and thanks for the pre-birthday magic!”

Pitch Perfect 3

The ladies of Pitch Perfect have remained close since the franchise kicked off back in 2012.

Back in May, months before Pitch Perfect 3 hit theaters, the cast — including Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, and Shelley Regner — even took a girls trip together to Mexico.

“We love each other so much, we had to go on holiday,” Wilson, 38, explained on Instagram at the time while sipping margaritas and posing for sunset selfies on the beach with her buds.

So does that mean another Pitch Perfect movie is on the horizon? If it was up to Kendrick, they would never end!

The actress, 32, sat down with PEOPLE’s editor-in-chief Jess Cagle in December for the latest edition of The Jess Cagle Interview (streaming now on People TV) to discuss the “Farewell Tour” installment, saying she’s open to the possibility of more films.

“If it were up to me we would hang out all the time,” says Kendrick.

But Kendrick says she’s also come to terms with Pitch Perfect 3 being the last time she sings alongside the Barden Bellas.

“It certainly does feel like it’s the finale,” she says. “We are all at peace with the idea that it would make sense if this was the last one.”