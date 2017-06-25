Pitch Perfect 3: The Bellas Take Their Show on the Road in First Trailer

Pitch Perfect 3 doesn’t open until December, but fans got an early Christmas present Saturday with the release of the threequel’s first trailer, which premiered at VidCon.

Two years after the highly-successful Pitch Perfect 2, the Barden Bellas are back, and having graduated, they’re taking their talents on the road — more specifically, on the USO tour in Europe. It wouldn’t be a Pitch Perfect movie without some friendly competition, and from the looks of things, this “Farewell Tour,” as a title card at the end of the trailer describes the movie, there’s also quite a bit of action this time around.

Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp, Hailee Steinfeld, and Elizabeth Banks all return, along with new additions John Lithgow and Ruby Rose. While Banks reprises her role as a cappella commentator Gail Abernathy-McKadden-Feinberger, after directing the last installment, she’s ceded the behind-the-camera reigns to Step it Up: All In filmmaker Trish Sie.

Pitch Perfect 3 sings its way into theaters on Dec. 22, 2017.

Watch the new trailer above.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com