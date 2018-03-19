The Barden Bellas may sing in perfect sync, but offscreen Pitch Perfect 3‘s Anna Kendrick and Rebel Wilson couldn’t contain their giggles when they broke character.

The third and final installment of the series, also starring Brittany Snow, Anna Camp and Hailee Steinfeld, was a hit with fans when it premiered in December. Now the movie heads to Blu-ray and DVD this week, complete with a bloopers reel exclusively debuting on PEOPLE. (Warning: The clip contains some NSFW language.)

The all-star group, including Ruby Rose and Matt Lanter, clearly had as much fun behind the scenes as their characters did traveling and singing around the world.

In the Trish Sie-directed film, the Bellas find themselves in a bit of a post-college rut after going off in different directions with little to no job opportunities for singing without instrumental accompaniment.

However, they reunite for a USO tour during which they compete against three groups — all-girl rock band Evermoist, led by Rose’s rocker alter-ego Calamity, hip-hop artist Young Sparrow and country band Saddle Up, played by the members of real-life bluegrass band, Whiskey Shivers — for the chance to sign a record deal with DJ Khaled.

Pitch Perfect 3 is available on Blu-ray and DVD on March 20.