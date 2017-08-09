Movies
14 Hilarious Anna Kendrick Quotes, in Honor of Her Birthday
The actress, who turns 32 today, has shared her fair share of laugh-out-loud wisdom through the years
By Lena Finkel
Updated
More
10 Hilariously Relatable Celebrity Gym Selfies
1 of 14
"Something amazing happened to me when I hit my mid-20s. I stopped liking guys who didn't like me back. In fact, I stopped liking guys who were bad people."
— on love and growing up, in her book, Scrappy Little Nobody
2 of 14
"I'm so humble it's crazy. I'm like the Kanye West of humility."
– the always modest Anna, on Twitter
3 of 14
"It's like, 'Do you mind if I just disappear for two months? Work on a film and forget about the outside world? Cool, but then you'll be there for me when I come out of it? Thanks!' "
— on balancing a social life with a film career, to PEOPLE
4 of 14
"Cooking for one sucks because no matter how I portion it I seem to end up wasting food. Also loneliness."
– on her greatest hardships, via Twitter
5 of 14
"I do think that niceness is a set of etiquette and while etiquette is important, I don't think that it's more important than core values. You can have really strong core values and kind of be a surly bitch, you know?"
— on why sometimes, you don't need to be nice, to PEOPLE
6 of 14
"I'm really grateful to all the weirdos out there but I think it’s better for my personal sanity not to read my own fan fiction."
– to Fashion magazine
7 of 14
"All of us in the Up in the Air gang were destined to be losers. George was up for Best Actor, which was always later in the program. After my category was presented, he would turn to me and whisper, 'I'm still a nominee and you're just some loser.' "
— on attending the Oscars with Up in the Air costar George Clooney, in her book, Scrappy Little Nobody
8 of 14
"Guys, it happened. I met Beyonce. And she is an angel. And I am not worthy. And I will never stop shaking."
– proving that even cool kids have fangirl moments, on Twitter
9 of 14
"None of the other filmmakers I worked with during those years had ever seen Twilight. But the series kept me in room and board while I did their movies for no money. It was like the world's most ridiculous day job."
— on how her role in Twilight paid her bills, in her book, Scrappy Little Nobody
10 of 14
" 'I don't want a whole dessert, let's just get two spoons' - Former friends of mine."
–on what it takes to earn (and keep) her friendship, on Twitter
11 of 14
"Ladies, if you ever date a guy who shows up at your apartment uninvited, or calls you from someone else's phone when you block his number, or inspires you to attach a little can of Mace to your key ring, tell your friends! They will help you! If a guy threatens self-harm, or tells you that you are the crazy one and all your friends are on his side, they aren't! Your friends want to help you!"
— on who will have your back in a bad situation, in her book, Scrappy Little Nobody
12 of 14
"The most common thing that I get is, 'Am I the only one who doesn't think that Anna Kendrick is pretty?' And you're like, 'No, you're not the only one. Arguably, all of the boys in my high school agree with you.' "
– on the horrors of high school, to Marie Claire
13 of 14
"How much do you think it would cost to have Tim Gunn be my personal trainer who's all 'oh honey, just give up and get fat already.' "
– on "making it work," via Twitter
14 of 14
"So, there's NO existing service that rents puppies to people with hangovers? America, you have failed me."
– Anna, tweeting what might be the best idea ever
See Also
More
10 Hilariously Relatable Celebrity Gym Selfies
More
Halle Berry Explains Why She's 'Enjoying' Taking a Break from Dating: 'My Life Is So Full'
Jennifer Lawrence on Dating Darren Aronofsky: 'I Had Energy for Him. I Don’t Know How He Felt About Me'
Bill Murray Relived Groundhog Day Again at the Broadway Musical — and Cried
Emma Stone Wants to 'Learn to Fight Better' for Equality After Playing Tennis Champ Billie Jean King
Goldie Hawn Grieves Over the Death of Her Best Friend: ‘Please Treasure Each Other’