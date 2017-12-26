23 Christmases Together! Pierce Brosnan Posts Sweet Throwback Photo with Wife Keely

Pierce Brosnan is reminiscing this holiday season about Christmases past.

The former James Bond actor posted a throwback picture to his Instagram of his first Christmas spent with wife Keely Shaye Smith back in 1994, after meeting earlier that year in Mexico.

The couple have now been married for 16 years after tying the knot in Ireland in August 2001. Brosnan and Shaye, 54, have two sons together: Dylan, 20, and Paris, 16.

Brosnan, 64, has been effusive in his praise of his wife in the past. “I love her vitality, her passion,” Brosnan told the Independent in March 2016. “She has this strength that I wouldn’t be able to live without. When Keely looks at me, I go weak.”

He shared with PEOPLE just earlier this year that spending quality time together is a key ingredient of their happy marriage.

“My wife and I took a short road trip up to Santa Barbara — we were going for a romantic weekend and to look at houses and drink great wine,” Brosnan said. “We didn’t listen to any music, but we just listened to the sounds of each other’s voices and sorted out the world.”