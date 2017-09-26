Pierce Brosnan and Longtime Wife Keely Shaye Smith Hold Hands on Way to The Late Show

Pierce Brosnan and his wife Keely Shaye Smith have been together for over 20 years, but the couple looked like newlyweds on Monday — walking hand-in-hand as they headed into a filming of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert at New York City’s famed Ed Sullivan Theatre.

The former James Bond actor, 64, was dressed to kill in a royal blue suit and matching tie, which he paired with a crisp white shirt and black shoes.

Smith, 54, was all smiles by his side wearing a fitting little black dress. She paired the look with yellow flats, a silvery tassel necklace, and a black sequin clutch.

The couple have been married for nearly 16 years, tying the knot in Ireland in August 2001, after first meeting in Mexico in 1994.

Brosnan has been effusive in his praise of his wife in the past. “I love her vitality, her passion,” Brosnan gushed to the Independent in March 2016. “She has this strength that I wouldn’t be able to live without. When Keely looks at me, I go weak.”

Spending quality time together is a key ingredient of their happy marriage, as he shared with PEOPLE in April.

“My wife and I took a short road trip up to Santa Barbara — we were going for a romantic weekend and to look at houses and drink great wine,” Brosnan said. “We didn’t listen to any music, but we just listened to the sounds of each other’s voices and sorted out the world.”

The pair have two sons together: Dylan, 20, and Paris, 16.

He also has a 33-year-old son, Sean, from his previous marriage to Australian actress Cassandra Harris, who died in 1991 of ovarian cancer. The disease also claimed their daughter Charlotte in 2013.

Brosnan’s new movie, The Foreigner, hits theaters Oct. 13.