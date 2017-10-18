Movies

19 Glorious Shirtless Photos of Zac Efron, Because You Deserve It

Every day is a good day to treat yourself to the sight of his perfect torso

By @mariayagoda

Source: Zac Efron Instagram

THE ONE WHERE HE WAS HOTTER THAN THE DESERT

Hotter. Than. The. Desert.

Source: Zac Efron Instagram

THE ONE WHERE HE STRUTTED THROUGH THE SAND DUNES, INTO OUR ARMS

Let us imagine what we want to imagine, okay?!

Zac Efron/Instagram

THE ONE WHERE HE OFFERED US JUST THE BAREST TEASE

And yet, it's still enough that we're completely overwhelmed. Someone pass us a fan ...

FameFlynet

THE ONE WHERE HIS ABS DISTRACTED FROM HIS GOGGLES AND SWIM CAP

We officially take back anything we've ever said about goggles making people look dorky. We were so, so wrong.

Splash News Online

THE ONE WHERE HE TREATED US ALL TO THE GUN SHOW

Sometimes he likes to make his abs the star of the show; sometimes it's all about the biceps. (In this instance, thankfully, it's both.)

FameFlynet

THE ONE WHERE HE STARED WITH SUCH BROODING INTENSITY

We love a man with a serious side. Especially if that serious side involves showing off his entire torso.

Courtesy Zac Efron

THE ONE WHERE HE MADE US MORE JEALOUS OF A BACK THAN WE EVER THOUGHT WE COULD BE

The only thing hotter than one shirtless is Efron is two shirtless Efrons. Here, Zac hops on the chiseled back of his 23-year-old brother, Dylan, and the results are … well … we're going to need to take a few days off work to process/cool down.

AKM-GSI

THE ONE WHERE HE SWUNG FROM A ROPE IN HAWAII

Because what we all really needed was a reason to go to Hawaii.

Courtesy Adam DeVine

THE ONE WHERE HE PERCHED ON ROCKS WITH COSTAR ADAM DEVINE

We don't know what's more mountainous — Hawaii's volcanic terrain or Efron's biceps (heyo!).

Bruja/Thibault/Pacific Coast News

THE ONE WHERE HE OUT-SIX-PACKED HIS STUNT DOUBLE ON THE SET OF DIRTY GRANDPA

Glass. Of. Water. Pass. To. Us. Now. Please. (Sorry, we can't possibly form complete sentences right now.)

FameFlynet

THE ONE WHERE HE HAD A 'FLEX OFF' WITH ROBERT DE NIRO

Here's to hoping that Efron ages precisely like De Niro.

Bruja/Thibault/Pacific Coast News

THE ONE WHERE HE, LIKE, LOOKED AT US

Shirtless Zac Efron is incredible. Shirtless Zac Efron noticing us is more than we can physically bear.

FameFlynet

THE ONE WHERE HE WORE FLESH-COLORED UNDERWEAR

Yes. A thousand times yes.

Kevork Djansezian/MTV1415/Getty

THE ONE WHERE HE WAS SUPER MODEST BUT STILL SEXY

Accepting an award for Neighbors, Efron wore a military-style jacket that partially obscured the left hemisphere of his chest. We didn't hate it. Does this mean we're growing up?

Christopher Polk/Getty

THE ONE WHERE HE LITERALLY WON AN AWARD FOR HIS SHIRTLESSNESS

In 2014, Efron accepted the Best Shirtless Performance honor for his role in That Awkward Moment. No award has ever been better deserved.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

THE ONE WHERE HIS UNAPPEALING SPIKY HAIR COULDN'T EVEN DISTRACT US FROM HIS SHIRTLESSNESS

Efron's hair could be blue, glow-in-the-dark and interwoven with cat fur, and we probably wouldn't notice.

Ramey/AKM-GSI

THE ONE WHERE HE PROVED HIS BACK WAS AS RIPPED AS HIS FRONT

... all while standing on a table. On a boat. In Italy. Smiling brighter than the sun. I guess what we're trying to say is ... we need to take a walk.

Bauer-Griffin

THE ONE WHERE HIS SIX-PACK WAS MORE DEFINED THAN OUR VERY DEFINED FEELINGS FOR HIM

How is that even possible?

Ciao Pix/ FrezzaLaFata/AKM-GSI

THE ONE WHERE HE RODE A HORSE STRAIGHT INTO OUR HEARTS

... and his muscles rippled more vigorously than the Mediterranean.

