Peter Sarsgaard Says He Won't Work with Woody Allen Again, But Jeff Daniels Remains Undecided

Two more famous Woody Allen alums are debating whether or not they would work with the director again in light of the abuse allegations levied against him.
“It’s such a complicated question,” Peter Sarsgaard recently told MSNBC host Chuck Todd on Meet the Press. “I believe people when they say ‘I was assaulted’ or ‘I was molested’ or something like that, because I don’t think you really have any other choice. Because if we start not believing people it’s a slippery slope.”
Asked if he would work with Allen again, Sarsgaard, who starred in the director’s 2013 film Blue Jasmine, said, “I’ve already done a Woody Allen movie,” before confirming that he would not do so again.
Sarsgaard, 46, appeared on the talk show alongside Jeff Daniels, who starred in Allen’s 1985 film Purple Rose of Cairo. “That movie will always be a great experience, a great movie for me and he will always be a great American filmmaker,” the actor, 63, said. “I got to work with him at the age of 30 and it changed my life.”
Pressed on whether he would work with Allen, 82, again, Daniels said, “The difficult decision would be to turn him down, because of Purple Rose.”
Both actors did say that they believe the accusations of sexual assault made against Allen by his daughter, Dylan Farrow. In 2014, Farrow – who is one of the star’s three children with ex Mia Farrow — publicly claimed that Allen molested her as a child. Allen has long denied the allegations, which first surfaced during his explosive 1992 split from Mia. The director was not charged, though a Connecticut prosecutor said there was probable cause for a criminal case.
Allen’s son Ronan Farrow also penned an column for the Hollywood Reporter, which addressed the sexual abuse claims and condemned the media for not asking Allen about the allegations and stars for working with him. In response, Allen told The Guardian, “I have no interest in all of that. I find that all tabloid stupidity.”
The controversy surrounding Allen has made headlines again after the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment accusations rocked Hollywood. A number of celebrities have recently come out and expressed regret for working with the Annie Hall director, including Colin Firth, Rachel Brosnahan, Timothée Chalamet, Mira Sorvino and many more.
Weinstein, meanwhile, has admitted to making advances on actresses, but vehemently denies allegations of sexual harassment and assault. A spokesperson for the producer previously told PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein. Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”