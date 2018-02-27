Peter Sarsgaard Says He Won't Work with Woody Allen Again, But Jeff Daniels Remains Undecided

Two more famous Woody Allen alums are debating whether or not they would work with the director again in light of the abuse allegations levied against him.

“It’s such a complicated question,” Peter Sarsgaard recently told MSNBC host Chuck Todd on Meet the Press. “I believe people when they say ‘I was assaulted’ or ‘I was molested’ or something like that, because I don’t think you really have any other choice. Because if we start not believing people it’s a slippery slope.”

Asked if he would work with Allen again, Sarsgaard, who starred in the director’s 2013 film Blue Jasmine, said, “I’ve already done a Woody Allen movie,” before confirming that he would not do so again.

Sarsgaard, 46, appeared on the talk show alongside Jeff Daniels, who starred in Allen’s 1985 film Purple Rose of Cairo. “That movie will always be a great experience, a great movie for me and he will always be a great American filmmaker,” the actor, 63, said. “I got to work with him at the age of 30 and it changed my life.”