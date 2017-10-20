HOWARD STERN

With Weinstein facing several allegations of sexual misconduct, Stern now says he long knew that the movie mogul was not being honest when he denied using his power in the industry to sleep with actresses.

On his SiriusXM show, Stern recalled a 2014 interview with Weinstein in which he asked the producer whether he ever used his position to engage in sexual activity with women.

“Howard, the movies are too expensive, the risks are too great,” Weinstein responded in a clip of the interview Stern aired. “It doesn’t happen that way anymore.”

Stern pressed on in the interview: “You can’t walk into the room, pull your pants off and say, ‘Okay, honey let’s talk business?'”

Weinstein responded, “John Frankenheimer, you know the great director, told us stories about his day in the movies. We were born way too late.”

On his show, Stern said he never bought Weinstein’s claim, declaring: “I knew he was lying. I knew it.”