Harvey Weinstein
Harvey Weinstein Scandal: Here Are the People Who Say They Previously Knew About the Allegations
From Howard Stern to Jane Fonda, here are the celebrities who admit they knew about some of the sexual assault allegations leveled against the producer before his recent controversy
HOWARD STERN
With Weinstein facing several allegations of sexual misconduct, Stern now says he long knew that the movie mogul was not being honest when he denied using his power in the industry to sleep with actresses.
On his SiriusXM show, Stern recalled a 2014 interview with Weinstein in which he asked the producer whether he ever used his position to engage in sexual activity with women.
“Howard, the movies are too expensive, the risks are too great,” Weinstein responded in a clip of the interview Stern aired. “It doesn’t happen that way anymore.”
Stern pressed on in the interview: “You can’t walk into the room, pull your pants off and say, ‘Okay, honey let’s talk business?'”
Weinstein responded, “John Frankenheimer, you know the great director, told us stories about his day in the movies. We were born way too late.”
On his show, Stern said he never bought Weinstein’s claim, declaring: “I knew he was lying. I knew it.”
BRAD PITT
The actor was dating Gwyneth Paltrow, one of the many women who have accused Weinstein of sexual misconduct, during the time her alleged incident with the producer took place.
A source told PEOPLE that during a Hollywood party around 1995, Pitt confronted Weinstein about Paltrow's allegations.
“Brad threatened Harvey,” said the source. “He got right in his face, poked him in the chest and said, ‘You will not ever do this to Gwyneth ever again.’"
The source added that Pitt “made it clear there would be consequences” if Weinstein tried anything again, and “described it as giving Harvey a ‘Missouri whooping.’" (Pitt grew up in Springfield, Missouri.)
JANE FONDA
Jane Fonda admitted she “found out about Harvey about a year ago,” in an interview with Christiane Amanpour on Oct. 12. The actress added that she was “ashamed that I didn’t say anything right then" but said she stayed silent “because I guess it hadn’t happened to me and so I didn’t feel it was my place.”
The Frankie and Grace star said that her knowledge of Weinstein’s alleged behavior came from Rosanna Arquette — one of the 13 women who came forward with sexual harassment allegations against Weinstein in The New Yorker.
QUENTIN TARANTINO
Quentin Tarantino admitted he knew about some of the sexual assault allegtions leveled against Weinstein in an interview published by The New York Times.
He revealed to the paper that his ex-girlfriend Mira Sorvino had once told him about her alleged incident with the movie mogul.
“I was shocked and appalled,” Tarantino said. “I couldn’t believe he would do that so openly. I was like: ‘Really? Really?’ But the thing I thought then, at the time, was that he was particularly hung up on Mira.”
SKEET ULRICH
Riverdale star Skeet Ulrich revealed to Cosmopolitan that he knew about the rumors of Weinstein’s sexual misconduct for decades. “I knew,” the actor admitted. “Most people knew. I had dinner with someone who is one of the most famous women on the planet — I won’t say who it is — who has not come out, who told me similar things.”
SCOTT ROSENBERG
Hollywood screenwriter Scott Rosenberg wrote on Facebook that “Everybody-f—ing-knew.” “We knew about the man’s hunger; his feror; his appetite. There was nothing secret about this voracious rapacity; like a gluttonous ogre out of the Brothers Grimm,” he continued. "If Harvey’s behavior is the most reprehensible thing one can imagine, a not-so-distant second is the current flood of sanctimonious denial and condemnation that now crashes upon these shores of rectitude in gloppy tides of b—t righteousness.”
