PEOPLE Explains: The Three Sharon Tate Movies Set for 50th Anniversary of Her Murder

Hollywood is taking notice of the upcoming 50th anniversary of the Manson Family murders.

There are three announced films that will delve into the tragic Aug. 9, 1969 killing of Sharon Tate. The late actress, 26 at the time of her death, was married to director Roman Polanski and was eight-and-a-half months pregnant with their first child — a boy — when she was stabbed repeatedly in her home by Charles Manson‘s followers.

Sebring, Abigail Folger, Wojciech Frykowski and Steven Parent were also stabbed at the home of the actress, whose blood was used to write on the walls.

Read on to learn more about the movies planned to mark the 50th anniversary of the killings — and which project her sister Debra Tate approves of.

Sharon Tate Silver Screen Collection/Getty

The Kate Bosworth Movie

Debra confirmed to PEOPLE that she is acting as a producer on the movie Tate starring Kate Bosworth as Sharon and directed by the actress’s husband Michael Polish. She explained that she approves of this film, and not the others, because “it has nothing to do with Sharon’s death.”

“They’re telling her story as a woman aside from the murders. Kate is going to capture Sharon’s heart, feeling and attitude,” she said. While “there is no one that’s ever going to look like Sharon,” Debra said Bosworth is “very Sharon-like — she’s kind-hearted, gentle and generous.”

Michael Polish and Kate Bosworth Phillip Faraone/Getty

Bosworth spoke to Deadline about making sure the movie honored Sharon’s life. “From the very beginning, it has always been our intention to honor Sharon’s life,” said Bosworth. “She was a beautiful and complex woman: A sister, a daughter, a wife, a lover. Human. Her life has for too long been overshadowed by the tragedy orchestrated by a raging psychopath. Now, more than ever, we feel it is important to focus on the woman – to reaffirm the voice of Sharon Tate – and to take away the megaphone from the maniac.”

The Hilary Duff Movie

Hilary Duff, 30, is set to star in The Haunting of Sharon Tate and shared a photo of herself dressed similarly to the actress on Instagram, writing, “Had the incredible opportunity of playing Sharon Tate the past two weeks in an independent movie. She was an amazing woman and it was a true honor.”

Debra told PEOPLE she thinks Duff’s film is “classless” and “exploitative.”

Hilary Duff; Sharon Tate in 1967 Hilary Duff/Instagram; Michael Ochs Archives/Getty

“It doesn’t matter who it is acting in it – it’s just tasteless,” Debra said. “It’s classless how everyone is rushing to release something for the 50th anniversary of this horrific event.”

Debra, who owns the rights to her sister’s likeness, blasted the producers of The Haunting of Sharon Tate for not contacting her beforehand.

The Quentin Tarantino, Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt Movie

Much like the Duff movie, Debra also disapproves of Quentin Tarantino‘s plan to document her sister’s killing.

Inglorious Basterds star Brad Pitt and Django Unchained star Leonardo DiCaprio will reunite with the filmmaker for his ninth film — officially titled Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Brad Pitt; Leonardo DiCaprio Gregory Pace/REX/Shutterstock; REX/Shutterstock

Set in 1969 Los Angeles, the production will feature DiCaprio as Rick Dalton, the former star of a western TV series, and Pitt as his longtime stunt double Cliff Booth. They’re both struggling to survive in a Hollywood they no longer recognize. Although, one person they do recognize is Rick’s next-door neighbor: Sharon Tate.

Debra told PEOPLE she was frustrated not to be contacted about the project.

“I think it’s terribly irresponsible [not to reach out], especially since I own Sharon’s licensing so that I can help protect the way she’s viewed through the public’s eyes,” she explained. “These people are taking horrific situations and making them even more graphic than they were without any concern for the living victims of these crimes and I think that’s horrible and crass.”