You don’t need to fly to Los Angeles to catch at all the best red-carpet moments at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly are hosting the official live pre-show celebration of the SAG Awards on Sunday, Jan. 29, in partnership with TNT. PEOPLE, EW & TNT’s SAG AWARDS® RED CARPET LIVE will start at 5:30 p.m. ET/2:30 PT from Los Angeles to New York — and we’re livestreaming it all.

PEOPLE Deputy Editor JD Heyman and Lola Ogunnaike, host of Entertainment Weekly, The Show, will interview the biggest stars at the SAG Awards, while People Now hosts Jeremy Parsons and Andrea Boehlke will report from the New York studio to cover the night’s breaking news and all the biggest stories from the last year. Celebrity guests will give viewers a glimpse behind the scenes as they get ready for the red carpet, and expert editors from across the Time Inc. family will join in to talk fashion, film and television.

• Watch full episodes of all People/Entertainment Weekly Network programming now! It’s free, and it’s available on streaming devices, including Apple TV, Roku and more. Just download the PEN app on your Smart TV, mobile and Web devices, or you can check it out at people.com/PEN.

The SAGs will present 13 awards — which focus on both individual performances as well as on the work of the entire ensemble of a drama and comedy series, and the cast of a motion picture — for acting in film and television.

The livestreaming pre-show will also be presented in New York on the iconic Times Square billboard, as well as on 10 subway billboards. Plus, in partnership with Burst, the mobile video platform that provides technology that makes the Red Carpet Live pre-show experience truly participatory with socially interactive fun, fans will have the opportunity to drive the discussion with real-time mobile videos at burst.com/SagAwardsLive.

The 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards will air live on Sun., Jan. 29, 2017 at 8 p.m. ET/5 PT. on TNT and TBS.