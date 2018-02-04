Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem Take Date Night to the Red Carpet at Spain's Goya Cinema Awards

Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem looked picture perfect at the 2018 Goya Cinema Awards in Madrid, Spain, on Saturday, where they walked the red carpet together.

Cruz, who plays Gianni Versace’s sister Donatella in the new FX show The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, wore the designer to the event. The long-sleeved white gown flowed to the floor, with her left leg peeking out from a high slit. Metallic embellishments adorned Cruz’s shoulders and highlighted her waist, and she accessorized with matching silver heels and dangling earrings.

The 43-year-old actress wore her brunette locks in waves and swept to the side for a romantic look.

Her husband of seven years, 48, looked dapper in a classic tuxedo complete with a black bow tie.

The Spanish lovebirds may keep their relationship on the down low but are no strangers to the awards show. Cruz has attended for the past four years straight, with Bardem joining her in 2016. This year, Cruz was a nominee in the best actress category for her role in Loving Pablo, in which Bardem also starred.

Penelope Cruz Gabriel Maseda/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Bardem told PEOPLE last year that their two children, 7-year-old son Leonardo and 4-year-old daughter Luna, don’t fully grasp what their parents do for work quite yet.

“They know that we do movies, but I don’t think they know what that means or what is that all about,” explained the Oscar winner. “It’s fine. We don’t have anything in our house that reminds them that we are actors. We really don’t care about that.”

RELATED VIDEO: The Assassination of Gianni Versace: Inside the Highly Anticipated Next American Crime Story

In fact, the kids just think it’s normal to visit their father on sets like that of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales in Australia and hang out on pirate ships.

“That’s one of the reasons why you do it,” Bardem said of taking on the role of vengeful (and undead) villain Captain Salazar. “To be on a real boat and see the cannons and see the people dressed like pirates. That was like a Disney ride for them.”