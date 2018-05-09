Penelope Cruz Reveals She Received Equal Pay to Husband Javier Bardem for Their New Thriller

Penélope Cruz and Javier Bardem are equals in their marriage — and on their paychecks.

Cruz, 44, opened up about working with her husband on the film Everybody Knows at the opening night of the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday.

When asked if she received equal pay to Bardem on their film, Cruz told Variety, “Actually, yes.”

The fight for financial parity in Hollywood recently made headlines when it was revealed Mark Wahlberg earned nearly $1.5 million more for reshoots on the film All the Money in the World than his female costar Michelle Williams.

Cruz and Bardem, who married in 2010, star together in the Spanish-language psychological thriller. The actress said working with her husband has its advantages when it comes to filming intense scenes.

Penelope Cruz and Javier Bardem Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

“We don’t take the characters home at the end of the day,” she said. “We have similar ways of work. The fact that we know each other and trust each other helps.”

And while the couple have starred together in several films, including 1992’s Jamon Jamon and 2017’s Loving Pablo, they don’t actively seek out roles together.

“It’s not something we plan on doing every two years,” she said. “That will be once in a while, if we feel it’s right. I don’t think it will be too often.”

Everybody Knows follows a woman (Cruz) who returns to her hometown in Madrid, only find herself relying on her ex-boyfriend (Bardem) after a crisis arises.

The Cannes Film Festival runs from May 8-19.