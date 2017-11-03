Former Boardwalk Empire Actress Paz de la Huerta Claims Harvey Weinstein Allegedly Raped Her Twice

Harvey Weinstein is facing more allegations of rape following claims by former Boardwalk Empire actress Paz de la Huerta in a Vanity Fair interview published Wednesday.

De la Huerta, 33, told the magazine that Weinstein, 65, had allegedly raped her twice in 2010.

The actress, who was 26 at the time the alleged incidents occurred, told Vanity Fair that the Hollywood producer had offered to give her a ride to her home in New York City’s Tribeca neighborhood after they ran into each other at the Top of the Standard bar at the Standard High Line hotel in Manhattan.

Once they arrived at her home, the actress alleged to the magazine that Weinstein began demanding to come inside for a drink.

“Things got very uncomfortable very fast,” de la Huerta told Vanity Fair.

“Immediately when we got inside the house, he started to kiss me and I kind of brushed [him] away,” she claims in the magazine article. “Then he pushed me into the bed and his pants were down and he lifted up my skirt. I felt afraid… It wasn’t consensual… It happened very quickly… He stuck himself inside me… When he was done he said he’d be calling me. I kind of just laid on the bed in shock.”

A second incident allegedly occurred in late December 2010, when de la Huerta claims Weinstein waited for her in her building lobby as she returned from a photo shoot.

The actress said she had been drinking beforehand, and that she felt frightened by the mogul. He had been calling her incessantly, she told the magazine, despite her pleas to him to leave her alone.

“He hushed me and said, ‘Let’s talk about this in your apartment,'” de la Huerta said. “I was in no state. I was so terrified of him.”

She told Vanity Fair she “did say no” to Weinstein’s advances, adding, “When he was on top of me I said, ‘I don’t want to do this.’ He kept humping me and it was disgusting. He’s like a pig… He raped me.”

Afterward, the former A Walk to Remember actress alleged that Weinstein had offered to put her in a play, but that she never heard from him again.

“I laid there feeling sick,” she said in the article. “He knew he had done a bad thing.”

A rep for Weinstein tells PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.”

NYPD detective Nicholas DiGuadio, who is leading the Weinstein investigation, told Vanity Fair that he has interviewed de la Huerta as well as other women, as part of the investigation against the producer.

“I believe based on my interviews with Paz that from the N.Y.P.D. standpoint we have enough to make an arrest,” DiGuadio said.

The department said in a statement to PEOPLE it is “aware of the sexual assault complaints. We are actively investigating them. The NYPD continues to work the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.”

The Oscar-winning producer has been accused of sexual misconduct by over 50 women since The New York Times and The New Yorker documented decades of alleged sexual misconduct and sexual assault involving a number of women in detailed articles earlier this month.

A spokesperson for Weinstein previously told PEOPLE in a statement that in addition to denying any non-consensual sex, “Mr. Weinstein has further confirmed that there were never any acts of retaliation against any women for refusing his advances.”