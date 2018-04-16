Paula Patton Reveals She Has a New Boyfriend Who's a Single Dad: 'I Love Him'

Paula Patton is dating a fellow single parent!

The actress, 42, revealed she has a new man in her life while promoting her new film Traffik on Extra TV Monday.

“I have a boyfriend now,” she said. “I haven’t called anybody a boyfriend. He’s my boyfriend!”

Patton and the mystery man have been dating for “a month.” She added, “But when you know, you know. I love him.”

The actress declined to reveal the man’s name or how they met, but she did offer a hint at the latter: “If you have a kid and you have a basketball game, look at the daddies. It’s kind of a suburban romance. He’s got kids, I got a kid. It’s one of those!”

Paula Patton and Robin Thicke in 2014. Chelsea Lauren/Getty Images for Hyundai

Patton, who went through a bitter custody battle over her son Julian Fuego with ex-husband Robin Thicke, also opened up about the key to successful coparenting with the singer. “To live in the now,” she said. “You have to forgive. That was then, this is now. You don’t have to hold on to anything. You are not doing your children any service. Bring as much peace and harmony to their life as you can.”

Thicke, 40, and Patton, 41, worked out a custody arrangement for Julian last year, around the same time Thicke’s current girlfriend April Love Geary announced her pregnancy.

“Robin and Paula had lots of drama and disagreements, but everyone is doing better now,” an insider told PEOPLE at the time. “They realized they needed to figure out ways to get along, so things would be easier for their son.”

The source added, “The drama was very difficult and unfair to Julian. Lately, things are much better. They all seem happier.”

Patton’s new film Traffik hits theaters April 20.