Paula Patton Is All Smiles as She Steps Out With Her New Boyfriend in N.Y.C.

Paula Patton looks like one happy woman!

The actress, 42, was spotted out in New York City on Wednesday holding hands and smiling with the new man in her life, who Page Six identified as realtor Zach Quittman.

Patton called Quittman her “boyfriend” while promoting her new film Traffik on Extra TV Monday.

Felipe Ramales / Splash

“I have a boyfriend now,” she told the outlet. “I haven’t called anybody a boyfriend. He’s my boyfriend!”

Patton and Quittman have been dating for “a month.” She added, “But when you know, you know. I love him.”

While she declined to name him at the time, she did hint at how they met: “If you have a kid and you have a basketball game, look at the daddies. It’s kind of a suburban romance. He’s got kids, I got a kid. It’s one of those!”

Patton, who went through a bitter custody battle over her son Julian Fuego with ex-husband Robin Thicke, also opened up about the key to successful coparenting with the singer. “To live in the now,” she said. “You have to forgive. That was then, this is now. You don’t have to hold on to anything. You are not doing your children any service. Bring as much peace and harmony to their life as you can.” Robin Thicke and Paula Patton Lester Cohen/WireImage

Thicke, 40, and Patton worked out a custody arrangement for Julian last year, around the same time Thicke’s current girlfriend April Love Geary announced her pregnancy.

“Robin and Paula had lots of drama and disagreements, but everyone is doing better now,” an insider told PEOPLE at the time. “They realized they needed to figure out ways to get along, so things would be easier for their son.”

The source added, “The drama was very difficult and unfair to Julian. Lately, things are much better. They all seem happier.”

Patton’s new film Traffik hits theaters April 20.