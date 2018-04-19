Paula Patton Brings Her New Boyfriend on TV as She Gushes: 'I Love Him. He Makes Me Calmer'

Paula Patton just can’t stop smiling.

The Traffik actress, 42, stopped by the Today show with Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb where the hosts noted how happy she looked. Turns out, Patton is over the moon about her new boyfriend Zach Quittman.

“Because I’m in love!” Patton answered when they asked why she was visibly beaming. “This is my first boyfriend since I’ve been divorced and, I don’t know, I love him and I’m happy. He makes me calmer.”

Quittman was even there to support his girlfriend, saying, “I love you back” on camera.

Paula Patton and boyfriend Zach Quittman

The actress continued her gushing tour on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Thursday morning.

“He’s an amazing human and he just makes me so happy. I’m in love…when you know, you know!” Patton told hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest. “I’m 42 years old and I know now. I’ve done a lot of soul searching, trust me. He looks like a tough guy cause he is — he protects me!”

Patton tells PEOPLE in this week’s issue that she is currently the happiest when she is offscreen — and Quittman may have to do with that. The mom of one to 8-year-old son Julian with ex-husband Robin Thicke has been dating her new man for the last month.

“For the first time in my life, I’m really happy when I’m not working. I love to work but I really do love my life when I’m not working,” Patton says. “That’s a good improvement for me.”

Paula Patton and Zach Quittman

Quittman clarified to PEOPLE that he and his estranged wife are no longer together. “We were totally separated before I moved on,” he explained.

Patton first revealed the news about her new man while promoting her film Traffik on Extra TV Monday.

“I have a boyfriend now. I haven’t called anybody a boyfriend. He’s my boyfriend!” she told the outlet. “When you know, you know. I love him.”

The actress then admitted that she met him through her son’s basketball games, where Quittman has children as well. Quittman is Patton’s first boyfriend since her bitter custody battle with Thicke and finalizing their divorce in March 2015.

Traffik hits theaters April 20.