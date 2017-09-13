Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Shares Throwback Photo on His Birthday Encouraging Acts of Kindness

Paul Walker‘s daughter, Meadow, is paying forward her father’s belief in acts of kindness.

The 18-year-old shared a special throwback photo of herself and the actor on what would have been his 44th birthday.

“In honor of my dad’s birthday today, we’re challenging you to DO GOOD!” she wrote in the caption. “Share a video or photo of your random act of kindness and nominate 4 people to join the challenge! Be sure to tag the foundation as well as hashtag #PWFdogoodchallenge, so we can check out all of your posts! I nominate @marisamiller @vindiesel@meghanrochey & @lilchaseyk.”

Along with sharing a photo of herself dancing with her dad, Meadow nominated his Fast & Furious franchise costar Vin Diesel.

In July, Meadow returned to Instagram for the first time in a year.

A post shared by Meadow Walker (@meadowwalker) on Jul 5, 2017 at 11:25am PDT

Meadow — whose mother is Walker’s ex, Rebecca Soteros — was only 15 at the time of her father’s death, but she’s already making strides in ensuring his passion for philanthropic efforts — and his love of the ocean — is remembered.

In September 2015 – also on her father’s birthday – she announced the official launch of the Paul Walker Foundation, whose simple mission is to “do good.” The foundation provides grants and scholarships to students and researchers pursuing marine science educations or working in the field.