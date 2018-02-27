Paul Walker Will Be Memorialized in New Documentary I Am Paul Walker

Paul Walker‘s fast rise to fame and sudden death will be the subject of a new documentary.

Paramount Network is focusing on Walker’s life following their success with documentaries about Heath Ledger and John F. Kennedy Jr. in the past few years. The network is re-teaming with Network Entertainment and filmmaker Derik Murray to offer a never-before-seen comprehensive look at Walker.

According to a press release, the documentary will feature interviews with Walker’s costars and others close to him. It will also show a different side to the Fast and Furious actor and his involvement in philanthropic activities like helping rebuild Haiti after the island’s devastating earthquake in 2010.

More details about the film, including full cast and air date, will be announced soon.

Paul Walker with daughter Meadow before his death Meadow Walker/Facebook

Walker died in late November 2013 in a car accident at 40 years old. The actor was in the midst of filming Furious 7 when he died.

“It is with a truly heavy heart that we must confirm that Paul Walker passed away today in a tragic car accident while attending a charity event for his organization Reach Out Worldwide. He was a passenger in a friend’s car, in which both lost their lives. We appreciate your patience as we too are stunned and saddened beyond belief by this news. Thank you for keeping his family and friends in your prayers during this very difficult time. We will do our best to keep you apprised on where to send condolences,” a post on his official Facebook page said.